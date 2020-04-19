Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Augmented Expansion to Be Registered by 2019-2025

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has compromised many companies in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market over their production activities due to poor revenue flow in the market landscape. Comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 has been mentioned in this research report. Companies in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market can better prepare for uncertainties and adopt diverse alternatives needed to survive in the competitive landscape post the lockdown period.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its published market study, highlights the key factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and drawbacks are thoroughly examined to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market is likely to take during the forecast period.

According to the report, the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market is anticipated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the considered assessment period owing to several crucial factors including growing investments in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) space, rise in the number of research and development projects and suitable regulatory policies. The analysts at PMR have expertise in the latest research tools while curating the market study and gather data from authentic primary and secondary sources.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market segments covered in the report:

The regional assessment section throws light on the market scenario in different geographies along with relevant graphs, Y-o-Y growth, figures, and list of tables.

key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.

