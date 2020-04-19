COVID-19: Potential impact on New Trends of Articulated Robot Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2025

Articulated Robot Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Articulated Robot Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Articulated Robot Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Articulated Robot by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Articulated Robot definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

COVID-19 Impact on Articulated Robot Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Articulated Robot market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Articulated Robot market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as ABB LTD., FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players innovate novel articulated robots. For instance, in 2017, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of itscompact multi-axis vertically articulated robots named “RS007N” and “RS007L.” These compact articulated robots with payload capacity of 7Kg with 6-axis will fulfill the increasing demand from the electronics as well as food industry.

Global Articulated Robot Market Segments

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Payload capacity

Low

Medium

High

Heavy

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Industry Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace

EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services)

Food & Beverages

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Republic of Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Mexico Brazil Rest of South America



