Dual dispensing technology is used to deliver two different formulations which can be mixed simultaneously or mixed after actuation. This technology can be used for standard as well as customized dispensing solutions in cosmetic creams, high end lotions, oil, glues and even food applications. End users benefit from complete customization of perfumes and colors, changeable strengths and intensities, separation of ingredients and more. Now a days, consumers are more tech savvy and ready for advanced customers packaging which brings optimal results and satisfy the needs.

Increasing demand for compact and easy to carry products is increasing among the consumers. Consumers are looking for cost effective product with multiple options for its applications. This accounts among the few important drivers for this market. The dual dispensing technology market is driven by increase in demand for smart and innovative dispensing systems and equipment in developing countries such as India and China. Dual dispensing technology offers the user multiple ratio option which allows for multiple settings between formulas. A variety of marketplace aspects have combined to shoot sales of compact beauty and skin care products. Cosmetics market is expected to experience a high impact due to this technology. Redken has already started offering dual dispenser custom blending technology in professional hair care products. This market is expected to grow with a rapid pace.

This report focuses on Dual Dispensing Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dual Dispensing Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DEMA Engineering

Exact Dispensing System

Fisnar

Graco

Henkel

Jensen Global Dispensing

Kleerblue Solutions

Nordson

Sulzar Mixpac

Toyo Aerosaol Industry

Versadail

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Nozzle

Dual Nozzle

Spout Nozzle

Segment by Application

Adhesive Industry

Cosmetics/Skincare Industry

Hair Care Industry

Oral Care Industry

