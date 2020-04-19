The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Fondant Market : Global Industry Statistics and Facts Helps to Flourish Industry Rapidly

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has compromised many companies in the Fondant market over their production activities due to poor revenue flow in the market landscape. Comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 has been mentioned in this research report. Companies in the Fondant market can better prepare for uncertainties and adopt diverse alternatives needed to survive in the competitive landscape post the lockdown period.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its published market study, highlights the key factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Fondant market over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and drawbacks are thoroughly examined to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Fondant market is likely to take during the forecast period.

According to the report, the Fondant market is anticipated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the considered assessment period owing to several crucial factors including growing investments in the Fondant space, rise in the number of research and development projects and suitable regulatory policies. The analysts at PMR have expertise in the latest research tools while curating the market study and gather data from authentic primary and secondary sources.

Some of the key players operating in the global fondant market are Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, NAFTA, Global Sugar Art, Kerekes Bakery & Restaurant Equipment Inc., Cake & Craft, WILTON BRANDS LLC, Barry Callebaut Schweiz AG, The Lucks Company among others.

In Dec 2016, Barry Callebaut had launched specialty decorations portfolio with the launch of Mona Lisa Rolled Fondant. The product line was developed to offer solutions for the most common challenges cake artists encounter when working with fondant products.

The fondant market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of fondant product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Fondant containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

An overview of the fondant market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the fondant market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the fondant market

The cost structure of the fondant and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key fondant segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key fondant market participants

Competitive landscape of the fondant market, including detailed profiles of the top players in fondant market

