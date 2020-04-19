The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on OTT Content Market Industry Analysis Analysis 2019-2030

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the OTT Content market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the OTT Content market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

A new market study published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) suggests that the global OTT Content market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the OTT Content market by assessing the historical and current market trends.

The OTT Content market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global OTT Content market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the OTT Content market during the assessment period.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the OTT Content market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

Easy access to high fidelity data network along with consistent speed enables a buffer-free experience to users, which is primarily responsible for driving adoption of OTT services. In 2017, household broadband penetration in the U.S. was approximately 82%. Other Western economies such as France, Germany, and the U.K. are expected to witness a similar penetration pattern, while most emerging economies are anticipated to reflect even stronger growth rates over the next decade. Taking these growth rates into consideration, OTT services are increasingly becoming a viable option for content delivery.

North America will retain its reign in the coming years

The U.S. and Canada are among the highest spenders on animated content creation, globally. One of the major factors encouraging animation content creation is the presence of The Fox Broadcasting Company, one of the largest creators of animation content for prime time television. Typical examples include series such as The Simpsons and Family Guy. Furthermore, the presence of animation content providers such as Nickelodeon, The Walt Disney Company, and Cartoon Network has fuelled the popularity of animated cartoons, series, and movies in the recent past. In order to monetize the increasing popularity of animation content, leading animation content providers are signing distribution deals with US-based OTT platforms.

Owing to the proliferation in demand for streaming video services (offering diverse content), the market in the region has witnessed the introduction of a few third-party mobile applications offering innovative OTT content (VoD) features. Leading content providers in the region are focusing on expanding their customer base by offering content through various channels, i.e., through apps on smartphones and through dedicated VoD services. With the introduction of HBO’s dedicated VoD services on Apple devices, iPhone or iPad users are now able to access great swaths of original HBO content for a nominal subscription fee. This strategic alliance enabled HBO, Inc. decrease its dependency on cable TV providers and increase its customer base.

Western Europe and Japan are likely to face a neck on neck competition

Western Europe comprises a highly competitive OTT services landscape. The protectionist framework of the region is creating a highly competitive environment for leading global OTT service providers to expand in the European region. A major challenge that persists in this region is the OTT/VoD window. Any negotiations pertaining to cutting short this window have been scrutinized by theatre exhibitors and TV channels, stating that, any type of alteration in the policies to benefit multi-territory platforms, such as Netflix, could lead to the downfall of the film financing system in the region.

On the other hand, the launch of the 5G network in Japan across various circles is expected to improve the video streaming experience of Japanese users. Moreover, continuous development in the Internet service is expected to fuel the market through extended efforts in introducing 6G and 7G services in the country. While this scenario is likely to provide access to networks with ultra-high speeds, it will eventually encourage widespread adoption of VOD services in Japan, in near future.

