The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Musculoskeletal Medicine Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2025

key players identified in the global musculoskeletal medicine market are as follows:

Small-Scale Manufacturers/Providers Medium-Scale Manufacturers/Providers Large-Scale Manufacturers/Providers Actavis Elizabeth

Martec USA LLC

Acorda Therapeutics

Apotex Inc.

CorePharma, LLC Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Endo International plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius Kabi AG Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB S.A.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp

Hoffmann la Roche Inc

Hospira Inc

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Musculoskeletal Medicine Market by drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa by drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and country

Musculoskeletal Medicine Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Musculoskeletal Medicine Market Size & Forecast 2018 – 2026

Musculoskeletal Medicine Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size, recent industry trends

Key competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value

Market Segmentation

By Drug Type

Muscle Relaxants

Analgesics

Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDS)

Bisphosphonates

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

The market sizing of musculoskeletal medicine will be done by the adoption data triangulation approach, which is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data to obtain precise market estimations and insights on drug classes and preferred modes of administration. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific regions. The country-specific data is again analyzed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the disease epidemiology, diagnosis rate and treatment pattern, as per disease indications. Each piece of information is eventually analyzed during the entire research project, which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, nursing managers, clinical specialists who provide valuable insights on trends and clinical application of the drugs, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and compliance rate.

Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving the demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market is analyzed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

What are is the demand and supply scenario and how will it influence the growth of the Musculoskeletal Medicine market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness of region 1 higher than region 4? What are the latest technological developments in the Musculoskeletal Medicine market? What is the key trends that can be observed in the current Musculoskeletal Medicine market landscape? How are market players adopting the evolving regulatory policies?

