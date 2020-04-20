COVID-19: Potential impact on Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2032

The latest study on the Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

segmented as follows:

Global Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene Market, by Product Type

Synthetic

Biobased

Global Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene Market, by End-use

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Poly Butadiene Rubber (PBR)

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SB Latex)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Adiponitrile

Others (including NBR and SSBR)

Global Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the synthetic and biobased butadiene market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by different product types and end-use segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for synthetic and biobased butadiene in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different product type and end-use segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the synthetic and biobased butadiene production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market

Price trend forecasts of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market in terms of product type and regional segments

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market

SWOT analysis

Market attractiveness analysis of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market, by product type and end-use segments

Key findings for the synthetic and biobased butadiene market in each region and in-depth analysis of major product type and end-use segments of the global synthetic and biobased butadiene market, in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 16 market players

COVID-19 Impact on Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Synthetic and Biobased Butadiene market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

