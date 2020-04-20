COVID-19 impact: Teleradiology Services Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

The latest study on the Teleradiology Services market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Teleradiology Services market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Teleradiology Services market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Teleradiology Services market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Teleradiology Services market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Teleradiology Services market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Teleradiology Services market.

global demand for teleradiology services.

However, high cost of technology and services, image transmission issues, dearth of trained radiologists and technicians, and a low awareness in emerging economies is likely to pose major challenges for the growth of the global teleradiology services market.

Certified Reporting Services Process segment likely to dominate the global teleradiology services market through 2026

The Certified Reporting Services Process segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The Preliminary Reporting segment is anticipated to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

Emergency Nighthawk service type segment expected to dominate the global teleradiology services market in revenue terms

The Emergency Nighthawk segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The Day Time Coverage segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

Computerised Tomography (CT) Scans modality segment to retain its dominance between 2016 and 2026

The CT Scans segment dominated the global teleradiology services market in 2015 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The X-Ray Scans segment is expected to be the second most lucrative market segment.

Hospital Pharmacies end user segment anticipated to be the most attractive segment in the global teleradiology services market

The Hospital Pharmacies segment currently accounts for the highest revenue share in the global teleradiology services market due to an increasing usage of teleradiology services in hospital ICU and CCU. The Clinics segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global teleradiology services market.

U.S most attractive regional market for teleradiology services

U.S. dominated the global teleradiology services market in terms of revenue in 2015 and is likely to emerge as the most attractive regional market. The EU5 region is projected to be the second most lucrative regional market.

The global teleradiology services market is largely consolidated, with top players accounting for a major market value share in 2015. Some of the leading companies operating in the global teleradiology services market are Teleradiology Solutions, Argus Radiology, SRL Diagnostics, USARAD Holdings Inc., Vital Radiology Services, Teleradiology Providers, Telemedicine Clinic, TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt. Ltd, Imaging Advantage, Foundation Radiology Group, Direct Radiology, Imaging On Call LLC, ONRAD Inc., Rays (Envision Healthcare Company), StatRad LLC, ARIS Radiology, NightShift Radiology, Mednax Inc., Alta Vista TeleRadiology, and Quality Nighthawk. These established players are focussed on strategic moves such as new product launches, increasing their distribution channels, and getting into partnerships and agreements with hospitals and specialty clinics to increase the brand awareness of their product.

COVID-19 Impact on Teleradiology Services Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Teleradiology Services market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Teleradiology Services market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Teleradiology Services market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Teleradiology Services market? Which application of the Teleradiology Services is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Teleradiology Services market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Teleradiology Services market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Teleradiology Services market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Teleradiology Services

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Teleradiology Services market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Teleradiology Services market in different regions

