COVID-19: Potential impact on Thermal Energy Storage Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2032

Seamless delivery of tailor-made reports available in different formats Segments of the Thermal Energy Storage Market Evaluated in the Report: Competitive Analysis The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Thermal Energy Storage market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Thermal Energy Storage market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report. competitive landscape, which includes company market share analysis and market attractiveness analysis, has also been provided in this report. The report also provides detailed industry analysis of the global thermal energy storage market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This model helps understand the five major forces that affect the industry structure and profitability in the global thermal energy storage market. Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition are the forces analyzed through the model.

The study also includes the value chain of the global thermal energy storage market, which provides a glimpse of the upstream, midstream, and downstream players involved in the business as well as their interaction with end-users of technologies. Market share analysis has been conducted considering the thermal energy storage system/capacity installed and the upcoming thermal energy storage projects. The attractiveness analysis involves benchmarking and ranking each technology and region on the basis of numerous parameters. The parameters selected are likely to significantly affect demand for each technology in the current scenario as well as in the near future.

The technology segment analysis has been carried out on the global and regional level. The overall thermal energy storage market has been bifurcated into sensible heat, latent heat, and thermochemical storage technology segments. Primary end-user applications of thermal energy storage systems identified in this market study include commercial and industrial, utilities, and residential applications.

Key participants in the global thermal energy storage market include CALMAC, EVAPCO, Inc., Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I), and Goss Engineering, Inc. Other market players that have been profiled in this report include Abengoa Solar, S.A., Baltimore Aircoil Company, Burns & McDonnell, Caldwell Energy, FAFCO Thermal Storage Systems, and TAS Energy. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Thermal Energy Storage Market: Technology Segment Sensible Heat Latent Heat Thermochemical Heat



Global Thermal Energy Storage Market: End Use Segment Commercial and Industrial Utilities Residential



Global Thermal Energy Storage Market: Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



