Marijuana is generally available in the dried leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds from the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant. The plant contains the chemical THC and other similar compounds that are mind-altering. The THC and CBD are main cannabinoids that are having some medicinal properties. The FDA has approved drugs containing THC. These drugs treat nausea provoked by chemotherapy and increase appetite in patients who have severe weight loss from AIDS. It treats two forms of severe childhood epilepsy.

The Legal Marijuana market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising legalization of marijuana in various countries, besides rising application of cannabis in medical product for treating cancer, arthritis and neurological disorders. Moreover, rising disease burden of chronic pain and need for effective pain management remedies on the global scale is expected to amplify the demand for legal cannabis market.

The global Legal Marijuana market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and compound. Based on type, the market is segmented into Flower, Concentrates, Oil and Tinctures. Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, cosmeceuticals/plastic surgery, dental, and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented into medical and recreational. Based oncompound, the market is segmented into Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant and Balanced THC and CBD.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Legal Marijuana market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Legal Marijuana market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Legal Marijuana market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Legal Marijuana market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Legal Marijuana Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Legal Marijuana Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Legal Marijuana Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Legal Marijuana Market Overview

5.2 Global Legal Marijuana Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Legal Marijuana Market

