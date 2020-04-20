Market Overview

The fertilizer additive market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The increasing food demand and food security are one of the major factors driving the growth of the fertilizer additive market. The rising demand for urea is another factor that can drive the growth of the market. Also, technological innovations nowadays can act as an important factor augmenting the growth of the market studied.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3583475

Scope of the Report

Fertilizer additives are used for the improvement of the quality and the stability of the soil and fertilizer. It is also used to prevent the loss of nutrients like phosphorus, sulfur, nitrogen, and potassium from the soil and the environment. The market is segmented by type, function, form and geography.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Urea is driving the market

Urea has the highest nitrogen content among all the solid fertilizers and is used widely as a major source of nitrogen for agricultural use. Also, the relative humidity of urea is high which makes it withstand the hot and humid conditions. Therefore, it is preferred to ammonium nitrate and calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) and also has a rising demand in the market owing to its usage both in solid and liquid form. This further accelerates the growth of the fertilizer additive market.

Asia Pacific and North America dominates the market

The Asia Pacific holds a share of more than half in the global fertilizer additives market. China and India are major consumers of this product owing to the vast agricultural zones in these countries. Asia-Pacific is a latent region with investments coming from major players in the market. Furthermore, rising demand for agricultural products in countries, like the US, Canada, and Mexico in the North American region is projected to boost the fertilizer additives market during the forecast period. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & development in order to enhance the quality of fertilizer additives.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3583475

Competitive Landscape

The fertilizer additive market has various small and medium-sized companies and a few big players, resulting in stiff competition in the market. The development of regional markets and local players in different parts of the world is the major factor for the fragmented nature of the market. North America and Asia-Pacific are the two regions showing maximum competitor activities.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-fertilizer-additives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Macronutrients

5.1.1.1 Primary

5.1.1.1.1 Nitrogen

5.1.1.1.2 Phosphorus

5.1.1.1.3 Potassium

5.1.1.2 Secondary

5.1.1.2.1 Magnesium

5.1.1.2.2 Calcium

5.1.1.2.3 Sulphur

5.1.1.2.4 Micronutrients

5.1.1.2.5 Manganese

5.1.1.2.6 Zinc

5.1.1.2.7 Copper

5.1.1.2.8 Iron

5.1.1.2.9 Others

5.2 Function

5.2.1 Inhibitors

5.2.2 Coating Agents

5.2.3 Granulation Aids

5.2.4 Anti-Caking Agent

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Form

5.3.1 Solid

5.3.2 Liquid

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Germany

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155