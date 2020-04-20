Market Overview

For the third quarter of 2018, the Malaysian retail industry achieved an encouraging growth rate of 6.7%, as compared to the same period in 2017. This latest quarterly result was above market expectation. The Malaysian retail sector market is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product category, distribution channel, and market dynamics.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3616877

Malaysia has a large and growing food retail market, supplied by local and imported products. In 2018, consumer’s preference started shifting toward stores that offer more convenient, easier way of shopping for groceries. These stores allow consumers to spend less time browsing for goods, and, therefore, enable them to reduce time spent on grocery shopping

The Malaysian national economy recorded a sustainable growth rate of 5.6% for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to -1.2% for retail sales (at current prices). Private investment, export, and public sector consumption were the main drivers of growth during this period.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Malaysian retail Industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments, and regional markets. Significant changes in market dynamics and market overview are covered in the report

Key Market Trends

Retail Sector Leading Malaysian Commercial Real Estate Investment

Malaysia’s retail sector ranked top amongst the key players in the commercial real estate investment sentiment survey. All players, namely, developers, fund / REIT managers, and lenders indicate that they will continue to invest/fund the property sub-sector despite the oversupplied market.

Request for discount @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3616877

Whilst the retail, office and hotel / leisure sub-sectors will continue to see investments from developers; on the other hand, fund / REIT managers are looking to invest in the retail, logistics / industrial, and healthcare / institutional sub-sectors.

Malaysia’s retail industry will continue to play a formidable role in Malaysia’s nation’s commercial property market. The outlook for the retail market, however, did not look rosy in 2018 as an immediate rebound in consumer spending was highly unlikely.

This phenomenon may be alleviated if proper measures are enacted to prevent new retail developments from flooding the market. Besides that, existing retail properties should retool themselves, in order to maintain their relevance in the eyes of patrons.

Despite the unfavorable sentiment surrounding the retail market, the sector will continue to attract investments as developers are expected to collaborate with experienced mall managers to enhance the attractiveness of their assets and remain competitive in the challenging operating environment.

In the current retail landscape, mall operators need to focus beyond the occupancy rate of malls as high occupancy rates no longer equate to high profitability.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/malaysia-retail-sector-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Malaysia’s Food and Beverage Industry On Growth

Malaysia’s most significant F&B exports are in the oils and fats category, particularly palm oil-based products, for which the country is one of the two largest exporters in the world.

The F&B industry accounted for approximately 10% of Malaysia’s exports in 2018. The country is also heavily dependent on imports of many staples, including rice, most meat, and seafood, for domestic consumption. Food imports accounted for nearly 8% of total imports in 2018.

The Malaysian food industry is as diverse as the cultures in Malaysia with a wide range of processed food as per the Asian taste.

This industry is predominantly Malaysian-owned, dominated by small and medium scale companies (SMEs). Besides the SMEs, there are notable foreign companies and MNCs producing processed food products in Malaysia.

It encompasses sectors, such as cocoa and chocolate products, fishery products, cereals and cereal products, processed fruits and vegetables, confectionery, food ingredients, herbs and spices, beverages, animal feed, and others.

Malaysia is currently the largest cocoa processor in Asia. Although Malaysia is the world’s fifth largest cocoa processor, local cocoa bean production could not support the huge demand from the local grinding and processing industry. Most of the cocoa beans are imported.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the Malaysian retail sector. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3616877

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Customer Behavior Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Drivers

4.5 Restraints

4.6 Opportunities

4.7 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.8 Technology Snapshot

4.9 Insights on Distribution Channels in Retail Trade

4.9.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets and Convenience Stores

4.9.2 Specialty Stores

4.9.3 Department Stores

4.9.4 Other Distribution Channels

4.10 E- commerce Trend in Retail Sector

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 BY PRODUCT CATEGORY

5.1.1 Food and Beverage and Tobacco Products

5.1.2 Personal and Household Care

5.1.3 Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

5.1.4 Furniture, Toys, and Hobby

5.1.5 Industrial and Automotive

5.1.6 Electronic and Household Appliances

5.1.7 Pharmaceuticals, Luxury goods, and Other Products

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Parkson Holdings Bhd.

6.3.2 Suiwah Corp. Bhd

6.3.3 B.I.G. Store Sdn Bhd

6.3.4 AEON Group

6.3.5 7-Eleven

6.3.6 The Store Corp. Bhd

6.3.7 Robinson & Co

6.3.8 Isetan

6.3.9 MJ Department Stores Sdn Bhd

6.3.10 Tesco*

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON MALAYSIA RETAIL SECTOR

8 FUTURE OF MALAYSIA RETAIL SECTOR

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155