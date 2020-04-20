Market Overview

Iron deficiency anemia is a common condition affecting, especially, children and young women across the world. Iron deficiency is a major problem in developed countries, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and across Europe. Moreover, in developing countries, iron deficiency anemia is frequently exacerbated by malaria and other worm infections. The current market is growing, due to the rising incidences of iron deficiency anemia. The increasing risk of hemodilution in pregnant women acts as a major driver for this market. The need to reduce the burden of iron-deficiency anemia has led to an increase in the demand for its treatment, which subsequently drives the global market.

Scope of the Report

This report estimates the global iron deficiency anemia therapy market. It includes a detailed analysis of the various available therapies for treating anemia in healthcare facilities of major geographical regions. Iron deficiency anemia is caused due to the lack of iron and is is one of the most common types of anemia. In case of women, during the child-bearing age, iron loss in the blood will be caused due to heavy menstruation or pregnancy. Certain intestinal diseases and poor diet can also cause anemia.

Key Market Trends

Parenteral Iron Therapy Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Parenteral iron therapy is generally offered to patients who are either unable to absorb oral iron or are still diagnosed with increasing anemia, even after taking adequate doses of oral iron supplements. Many intravenous iron supplementation products are being approved by FDA, which is likely to drive the market in the future.

Administration of parenteral iron supplement can lead to adverse effects, such as anaphylaxis, shock, severe hypotension, collapse, and loss of consciousness. Prevalence of anemia cases and patients’ irresponsiveness toward oral and dietary therapies are the factors likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall iron deficiency anemia therapy market, with the United States being the major contributor to the market. The prevalence of anemia is a significant public health indicator and has remained a relevant health concern in the United States. Since 1990, the prevalence rate of iron deficiency anemia in US infants did not drop, making iron deficiency a significant public health problem in the United States. Hence, the high prevalence rate of anemia is expected to boost the growth of the market in North America.

Competitive Landscape

High sustainable competitive advantage through innovation is also contributing to the increasing competitive rivalry. The presence of a significant number of players in the market studied has an impact on the prices of products by firms, such as Allergan, Integra Lifesciences, Galderma Pharma SA, Teoxane, and Sinclair Pharma PLC, among others. The industry is witnessing a series of acquisitions and mergers.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Cases of Haemodilution in Pregnancy

4.2.2 High Prevalence of Anemia

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

4.3.2 Adverse Effects

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Therapy Type

5.1.1 Oral Iron Therapy

5.1.2 Parenteral Iron Therapy

5.1.3 Red Blood Cell Transfusion

5.1.4 Other Therapy Types

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Clinics

5.2.3 Home Healthcare

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergen

6.1.2 Akebia Therapeutics

6.1.3 AMAG Pharmaceuticals

6.1.4 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.5 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc.<b< br=””>

Continued….

