Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the Indian enteral feeding devices market include the growing geriatric population, increasing premature birth rate, increasing adoption of enteral nutrition, and the high prevalence of chronic diseases. These factors are expected to further contribute to the growth of enteral feeding devices market during the forecast period.

The burden of chronic diseases is growing rapidly in India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every second person in India dies from non-communicable diseases. Chronic diseases in the country were projected to account for 53% of all deaths in 2015. In 2016, over 20% of the country’s population was suffering from at least one non-communicable disease (NCD). According to the World Health Survey data, more than 20% of the Indian population smokes daily, which is a major contributor to the increasing prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases.

India is among the top three countries with a high incidence of diabetes. In addition, sedentary lifestyles and obesity are the other factors responsible for the high prevalence of diabetes. Chronic patients, who are incapable of taking food, require a good supply of nutrition through enteral feeding, which augments the demand for enteral feeding devices. Therefore, the high prevalence of chronic diseases in India is projected to drive the growth of the market studied, over the forecast period.

In India, several hospitalized patients are malnourished, thus resulting in an increase in morbidity and mortality rates. Patients suffering from malnutrition require nutritional support to fasten their recovery. The enteral route is preferred for patients who cannot increase their oral intake, in order to meet their nutritional requirements. Enteral nutrition has fewer side effects and is cost effective, when compared to other modes of nutrition supply. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing patient pool, and increasing ageing population are leading to an increase in the adoption of enteral nutrition among the Indian population; thus, driving the growth of the market studied, over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, enteral feeding devices refer to the delivery of a nutrient-enriched feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, fat, water, minerals, and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. It is used for people with functional gastrointestinal (GI) tract, who are not able to ingest foods orally to meet their nutrient demand. Enteral feeding plays a major role in the management of patients with poor voluntary intake, chronic neurological or mechanical dysphagia, gut dysfunction, and in patients who are critically ill.

Key Market Trends

Oncology is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest during the Forecast Period

The major factor driving the growth of the oncology segment is the rising prevalence of cancer in India. Cancer treatment causes many complications and side effects in patients, including mucositis sores in the mouth, difficulty in chewing and swallowing solid food, altered saliva level, making it difficult to swallow. Cancer patients suffer from severe weight loss, as they cannot take proper food, resulting in the shortage of nutrition in the body. According to the estimates of Globocan 2018, there are likely to be 1,157,294 new cases of cancer, and breast, lip, oral cavity, cervical, and lung cancers are the major types of cancers, in India. Oral cancer is the most common type of cancer in men and breast cancer in women. Furthermore, as per the data published by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), in 2016, India had 14 lakh cancer patients, and this number is expected to increase. Thus, the presence of a huge patient pool is likely to create tremendous opportunities for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The Indian enteral feeding devices market is dominated by few global players. These global enterprises are competing with each other on various fronts, such as the introduction of new products, increasing geographical penetration, and enhancing distribution channels. The high competition is expected to drive the merger and acquisition activity, thereby, leading to market consolidation, in a few business segments.

