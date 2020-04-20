(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

According to The Myositis Association, Sporadic inclusion body myositis (sIBM) is an acquired progressive muscle disorder that is seen normally during adulthood. sIBM can progress to cause severe disability. sIBM is an autoimmune disease mediated by cytotoxic T cells, but the exact cause of the disorder is unknown. It is believed that multiple immunological, genetic and environmental factors and factors related to aging all play a role in the development of the disorder and also two distinct processes autoimmune and degenerative occur in individuals with sIBM. It appears likely that autoimmunity drives the disease and accounts for the minor degenerative pathological changes seen in skeletal muscle.

Epidemiology Perspective

The Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Report key facts:-

A male predominance and a prevalence of 1–71 people per million inhabitants has been reported in different populations, rising up to 139 per million among people over 50 years old as per a study “Sporadic inclusion body myositis: the genetic contributions to the pathogenesis” conducted by Gang et al. As per Orphanet, Prevalence of IBM in the general population ranges from 1:1,000,000 to 1:14,000 but a three-fold increase is observed when considering only a population over 50 years. Underdiagnosis may be an explanation for the high ethno-geographic variation. Male-to-female ratio is 2:1 on average (0.5 to 6.5:1). As per “National Organization of Rare Disease,” sIBM affects males slightly more often than females. Its prevalence is estimated to be between 10-112 people per 1,000,000 in the general population. It occurs with greater frequency in individuals more than 50 years of age. The prevalence is estimated to be 51–139 per 1,000,000 individuals in the general population over 50, making sIBM the most common acquired muscle disorder (myopathy) in that age group.

Some of key company is working on this disease which is given below:-

Orphazyme Pharmaceutical Co.

Name of drugs covered which is given below:-

Arimoclomol

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM)

3. Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM): Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

