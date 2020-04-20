(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) Pipeline Insight, 2020

Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) market. A detailed picture of the Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

According to The Myositis Association, Sporadic inclusion body myositis (sIBM) is an acquired progressive muscle disorder that is seen normally during adulthood. sIBM can progress to cause severe disability. sIBM is an autoimmune disease mediated by cytotoxic T cells, but the exact cause of the disorder is unknown. It is believed that multiple immunological, genetic and environmental factors and factors related to aging all play a role in the development of the disorder and also two distinct processes autoimmune and degenerative occur in individuals with sIBM. It appears likely that autoimmunity drives the disease and accounts for the minor degenerative pathological changes seen in skeletal muscle.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into:

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report key facts:-

A male predominance and a prevalence of 1–71 people per million inhabitants has been reported in different populations, rising up to 139 per million among people over 50 years old as per a study “Sporadic inclusion body myositis: the genetic contributions to the pathogenesis” conducted by Gang et al. As per Orphanet, Prevalence of IBM in the general population ranges from 1:1,000,000 to 1:14,000 but a three-fold increase is observed when considering only a population over 50 years. Underdiagnosis may be an explanation for the high ethno-geographic variation. Male-to-female ratio is 2:1 on average (0.5 to 6.5:1). As per “National Organization of Rare Disease,” sIBM affects males slightly more often than females. Its prevalence is estimated to be between 10-112 people per 1,000,000 in the general population. It occurs with greater frequency in individuals more than 50 years of age. The prevalence is estimated to be 51–139 per 1,000,000 individuals in the general population over 50, making sIBM the most common acquired muscle disorder (myopathy) in that age group.

Some of key company is working on this disease which is given below:-

Orphazyme Pharmaceutical Co.

Name of drugs covered which is given below:-

Arimoclomol

