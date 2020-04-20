Market Overview

The market for linear alkylbenzene sulfonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Increasing demand for dishwashing liquids and other household cleaning products is expected to stimulate the market growth as LAS widely used as an anionic surfactant in cleaning products.

– The Environment friendly bio-degradable nature of LAS is also expected to drive the market.

– Increasing demand for eco-friendly surfactants is also expected to boost the market growth.

– Asia-Pacific is accounted for the major market share followed by Europe and North America.

Key Market Trends

Household Detergents and Cleaners Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the key applications of LAS is as a surfactant in detergents and cleaning products and has widely replaced the usage of other synthetic surfactants like Branched Alkybenzene sulfonate (BAS) owing to its biodegradability.

– Increasing awareness towards cleanliness and hygiene in developing countries owing to awareness campaigns organized by the government like the swachh bharat campaign in India is one of the key factors in increasing demand for detergents and cleaners.

– Growing per capita income and availability of a wide range of choices are also boosting the demand for detergents in developing countries.

– Additionally, the positive growth of food and beverage industry worldwide is expected to drive the demand for dishwashing liquids.

– Hence, the household detergents and cleaners application is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share in LAS market and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are positive trends for synthetic detergents industry in India and China. The growth in India’s beauty and personal care industry which was valued at USD 8 billion in 2018 is also expected to boost the LAS market. In addition to these factors like rising industrialization, growing disposable income and increasing population are also driving the market in Asia-pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

LAS market is moderately consolidated with a few players occupying a major share of the market. Some of the key players include BASF SE, Stepan Company, Hansa Group SA and Croda international Plc among others.

