In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Natural Gas Utilities market for 2018-2023.

A naturally occurring mixture of hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon gases in the stratum

One of the key growth contributors for the global natural gas utilities supply market is the buyers\’ preference for natural gas as fuel due to its high combustion quality, price, and lower carbon dioxide emissions, which has resulted in more investment in pipelines, storage facilities, and equipment such as meters.

Over the next five years,Publisher projects that Natural Gas Utilities will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Natural Gas Utilities market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Free Type

Dissolved Type

Segmentation by application:

Household

Commercial

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

PJSC Gazprom

Sempra Energy

PETRONAS

Centrica

Osaka Gas

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Natural Gas Utilities market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Natural Gas Utilities market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Natural Gas Utilities players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Natural Gas Utilities with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Natural Gas Utilities submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Natural Gas Utilities Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Natural Gas Utilities Segment by Type

2.2.1 Free Type

2.2.2 Dissolved Type

2.3 Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Natural Gas Utilities Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Natural Gas Utilities by Players

3.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Natural Gas Utilities Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Natural Gas Utili

Continued….

