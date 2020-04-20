In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market for 2018-2023.

The growth of the market is driven by various factors such as the awareness among the people toward the harmful impact of e-waste generated, need for data security to protect confidential data, and the growing number of initiatives taken by various governments to implement effective IT asset disposition processes to safeguard the environment.

Mobile devices asset type market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

De-Manufacturing and Recycling

Remarketing and Value Recovery

Segmentation by application:

Education Authorities

The Medical Industry

Aerospace Defense

Public Sector, Government Offices

Manufacturing

Entertainment

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

IBM

ARROW ELECTRONICS

DELL

SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTIONS

IRON MOUNTAIN

APTO SOLUTION

TBS INDUSTRIES

ITRENEW

TES-AMM (SINGAPORE) PTE

LIFESPAN INTERNATIONAL

CLOUDBLUE TECHNOLOGIES

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Segment by Type

2.2.1 De-Manufacturing and Recycling

2.2.2 Remarketing and Value Recovery

2.2.3 Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

2.3 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Education Authorities

2.4.2 The Medical Industry

2.4.3 Aerospace Defense

2.4.4 Public Sector, Government Offices

2.4.5 Manufacturing

2.4.6 Entertainment

2.4.7 Other

2.5 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

Continued….

