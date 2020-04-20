An ad server is a piece of advertising technology (AdTech) that is used by publishers, advertisers, ad agencies, and ad networks to manage and run online advertising campaigns.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ad Server market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ad Server business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ad Server market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Ad Server value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Publishers

Advertisers

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Google

AdButler

Adzerk

Epom Ad Server

Revive Adserver

Facebook

OIO Publisher

AdGlare

Outbrain

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ad Server market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Ad Server market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ad Server players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ad Server with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Ad Server submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

