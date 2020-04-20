(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Sickle Cell Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is an inherited red blood cell disorder caused by a structural abnormality of hemoglobin called sickle hemoglobin (HbS) which encodes hemoglobin subunit β. HbS is inherited in an autosomal recessive way and can occur due to homozygosity for HbS (HbSS). HbS is functional and soluble when oxygenated, but upon deoxygenation it polymerizes, leading to the generation of deformed red blood cells known as sickled cells and dense erythrocytes.

Epidemiology Perspective

The Sickle Cell Disease epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Sickle Cell Disease epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Sickle Cell Disease epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

As per a study by Wastnedge et al. (2018), the global meta-estimate for the birth prevalence of homozygous sickle cell disease was 111.91 per 100 ,000 live births and that for heterozygous sickle cell disease was 4229.72 per 100 ,000, and it was least in Europe, i.e., 803.57 per 100,000 live births. A study by Gregory J. Kato et al., titled “Sickle cell disease” quoted that demographical projections estimated that the annual number of newborn babies with SCA worldwide will exceed 400,000 by 2050. A study titled “Pathophysiology of Sickle Cell Disease”, (2018), quoted that according to the systematic analysis of the Global Burden of Disease Study, 3.2 million people live with SCD, 43 million people have sickle cell trait (i.e., are carriers of the mutation), and 176,000 people die of SCD related complications per year. According to a study titled “Sickle cell disease in Germany: Results from a national registry”, (2019), in Germany, most patients had homozygous SCD (HbSS 75.1%, HbS/β‐thalassemia 13.2%, and HbSC 11.3%). The median age at diagnosis was 1.9 years, most patients were diagnosed when characteristic symptoms occurred. Sepsis and stroke had affected 3.2% and 4.2% of patients, respectively. During the first year of observation, 48.3% of patients were admitted to a hospital and 10.1% required intensive care.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Pfizer Inc. Micelle Biopharma Inc.

Droxia Endari Rivipansel SC411( (Altemia)

