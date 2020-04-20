North America fertilizer additive market was valued at US$ 816.7 Mn in 2018, and is calculated to reach US$ 1,077.9 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 – 2027.

The North America fertilizer additive market is characterized by the presence of market players such as OMEX Agriculture Inc. and ArrMaz. These players are highly focused on product innovation to attract new consumers.

North America comprises developed and developing countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America accounts for a remarkable share in the Fertilizer additive market. The agricultural sector in the region has witnessed growth during the previous years, leading to rise in demand for fertilizer additives. Some of the key players offering fertilizer additive in North America are OMEX Agriculture Inc. and ArrMaz among others. The market for fertilizer additive in North America is anticipated to grow primarily due to the growth in the agricultural sector. In addition, the inclusion of additives for the enhancement of the fertilizer’s quality and efficiency has offered a growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period. Novel techniques of fertilizer additive production are gaining popularity. A new method developed for manufacturing fertilizer additives extracts micronutrients from used alkaline batteries. The method enables the growth of stronger and healthier plants. The manganese and zinc materials in alkaline batteries are refined and chemically reduced to be used as fertilizer additives. Zinc, manganese, and potassium are the natural earth elements that are essential for life. These elements are found naturally in the soil and are used in commercial fertilizers as they play a key role in promoting healthy plant growth. 100% of the zinc, manganese, and potassium are recovered and used as premium micronutrients to grow corn. Fertilizer additives produced through the method involving alkaline batteries are being used to increase the yield of crops, as well as to add value to the crops (nutritional). Moreover, different food associations have approved and recommended this method of fertilizer additive production. The recycling of batteries has also contributed to the increasing prominence of the production of fertilizer additives from alkaline batteries.

Market Insights

Increasing Population and Decreasing Arable Land

The demand for fertilizers in many countries has been growing due to the increasing demand for food grains on account of the rising population. In conjunction with the expected growth rates of the North America population, governments are focusing on the development of sustainable agriculture, this will enable them to considerably increase their food production. However, as a result of growing urbanization levels, available arable land is expected to decrease further. Due to this, fertilizers are likely to play an essential role in increasing the average crop yields per hectare. However, the quality and performance of fertilizers may deteriorate with time. Fertilizer additives aid in the production, handling, storage, and transportation of fertilizers. The additives help fertilizers maintain their shape, limit caking, decrease dust formation during manufacture, and avoid wetting of fertilizers. Thus, the growing use of fertilizers in agricultural practices is estimated to fuel the growth of the fertilizer additives market

Function Insights

North America fertilizer market is segmented on the basis of its function by Dust Control Agent, Anti-Caking Agent, Anti-Foam Agents, Granulation Aids, Corrosion Inhibitors, Hydrophobing Agents, and Others. The use of fertilizers is one of the oldest methods of improvising agriculture processes. Modern chemical fertilizers contain three essential elements that are important for the nutrition of a plant those are nitrogen, potassium & phosphorus (NPK). The fertilizers also often include other nutrients necessary for plant growth such as sulphur, calcium, zinc, boron, copper, iron and magnesium. Thus, fertilizers play an important role in healthy plant growth as they provide the soil and hence the plant with essential nutrients that often gets depleted from the soil over time. Fertilizer additives are chemical or natural substances, which are added to increase the efficiency of fertilizers. Fertilizer additives help to improve the soil quality and prevent loss of essential nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and sulfur. They also give antifoaming and anti-caking characteristics to the fertilizer. The anti-caking agent segment dominated the global fertilizer additive market whereas dust control agent segment is expected to register an exceptional growth rate during the forecast period.

Application Insights

The North America fertilizer additive market by application is segmented on the basis Mono Ammonium Phosphate, Triple Super Phosphate, Urea, Diammonium Phosphate, Ammonium Nitrate, and Others. The super-premium glass bottles are higher in price and value as compared to the premium and standard glass bottles. The peculiar design and texture of these types of bottles are customized and used by the well-established brands. The super-premium glass bottles used in the Fertilizer additive are gaining high popularity and profitability across the region. The rise in the consumption and demand of premium Fertilizer additive leads to an increase in the super-premium glass bottles and is forecasted to grow higher in the coming years. A significant use of TSP is in conditions where several solid fertilizers are mixed for broadcasting on the soil surface or for application in a concentrated band underneath the surface. It’s also appropriate for fertilization of leguminous crops where no additional N fertilization is needed.

NORTH AMERICA FERTILIZER ADDITIVE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Function

Dust Control Agent

AntiCaking Agent

Anti-foam Agents

Granulation Aids

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobing Agents

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Application

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Form

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

North America Fertilizer Additive Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Arrmaz (Arkema Group)

Solvay

KAO CORPORATION

Chemsol LLC

Clariant

Dorf Ketal

Michelman, Inc.

Omex Agriculture, Inc.

