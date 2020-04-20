(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Insight, 2020

“Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Sickle Cell Disease market. A detailed picture of the Sickle Cell Disease pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Sickle Cell Disease treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Sickle Cell Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Sickle Cell Disease pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Sickle Cell Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is an inherited red blood cell disorder caused by a structural abnormality of hemoglobin called sickle hemoglobin (HbS) which encodes hemoglobin subunit β. HbS is inherited in an autosomal recessive way and can occur due to homozygosity for HbS (HbSS). HbS is functional and soluble when oxygenated, but upon deoxygenation it polymerizes, leading to the generation of deformed red blood cells known as sickled cells and dense erythrocytes.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Sickle Cell Disease treatment.

treatment. Sickle Cell Disease key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Sickle Cell Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report key facts:-

As per a study by Wastnedge et al. (2018), the global meta-estimate for the birth prevalence of homozygous sickle cell disease was 111.91 per 100 ,000 live births and that for heterozygous sickle cell disease was 4229.72 per 100 ,000, and it was least in Europe, i.e., 803.57 per 100,000 live births. A study by Gregory J. Kato et al., titled “Sickle cell disease” quoted that demographical projections estimated that the annual number of newborn babies with SCA worldwide will exceed 400,000 by 2050. A study titled “Pathophysiology of Sickle Cell Disease”, (2018), quoted that according to the systematic analysis of the Global Burden of Disease Study, 3.2 million people live with SCD, 43 million people have sickle cell trait (i.e., are carriers of the mutation), and 176,000 people die of SCD related complications per year. According to a study titled “Sickle cell disease in Germany: Results from a national registry”, (2019), in Germany, most patients had homozygous SCD (HbSS 75.1%, HbS/β‐thalassemia 13.2%, and HbSC 11.3%). The median age at diagnosis was 1.9 years, most patients were diagnosed when characteristic symptoms occurred. Sepsis and stroke had affected 3.2% and 4.2% of patients, respectively. During the first year of observation, 48.3% of patients were admitted to a hospital and 10.1% required intensive care.

Some of key companies are working on this disease which are given below:-

Bristol-Myers Squibb Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Pfizer Inc. Micelle Biopharma Inc.

Name of drugs covered which are given below-

Droxia Endari Rivipansel SC411( (Altemia)

