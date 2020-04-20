Bromfenac sodium is the salt form of sodium bromfenac, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) with analgesic and anti-inflammatory actions. It is an ophthalmic drug for the indicative treatment of inflammatory diseases in the external ocular and anterior ocular parts. Bromfenac binds to cyclooxygenase II (COX-II), an enzyme that transforms arachidonic and inhibits the activity of acid into cyclic endoperoxides, precursors of prostaglandins (PG), upon ophthalmic administration.

The bromfenac sodium market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising incidences of allergic diseases. Moreover, the increasing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical companies and rising biopharmaceutical industries in the emerging nations are also offering opportunities in market growth during the forecast period.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008663/

Top Leading companies are:

– Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– HI-TECH LIFE SCIENCES PVT LTD.

– Cisen Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited.

– Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– ISKON REMEDIES

– Apotex Inc.

– JSN Chemicals LTD

– FARMAK

– ALP Pharm Beijing Co., Ltd.

– CHEMWERTH, INC.

The global bromfenac sodium market is segmented on the basis of type and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented into original drug and generic drug. Based on distribution channel, the bromfenac sodium market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Bromfenac Sodium market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Bromfenac Sodium market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Bromfenac Sodium Market – By Type

1.3.2 Bromfenac Sodium Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Bromfenac Sodium Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BROMFENAC SODIUM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BROMFENAC SODIUM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

6. BROMFENAC SODIUM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. BROMFENAC SODIUM – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. BROMFENAC SODIUM – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHAR

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008663/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]