How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Phycocyanin Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2030

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Phycocyanin market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Phycocyanin market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

A new market study published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) suggests that the global Phycocyanin market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX).

The Phycocyanin market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global Phycocyanin market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Phycocyanin market during the assessment period.

Key Market Insights Included in the Report:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Phycocyanin market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Phycocyanin market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Phycocyanin market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Phycocyanin market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Phycocyanin market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

Increasing applications of phycocyanin, higher nutrition value of phycocyanin, approval of phycocyanin use in the food and beverage industry by regulatory agencies, rising demand due to cost effectiveness, favorable government initiatives for the production of phycocyanin, increasing launch of new varieties of natural colors produced from phycocyanin and increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with phycocyanin making it a super food are pushing the growth of the global market.

However, contamination in phycocyanin unfavorably affecting production, continuous fluctuations in import and export of phycocyanin and uneven environment change challenging the production of phycocyanin are affecting the growth of the global phycocyanin market.

Global Phycocyanin Market: Segmental Insights

The global phycocyanin market is segmented by nature, by form, by application and by region.

By region, Western Europe is expected to be the largest market. The phycocyanin market in Western Europe is estimated to reach US$ 78.3 Mn by the end of 2028. However, North America is also expected to reflect higher growth potential. The North America phycocyanin market is projected to grow at the highest pace to register a value CAGR of 8.4% throughout the period of forecast. This region is the second highest in terms of market value.

By nature, the conventional segment leads the market with a high revenue share. The organic segment is poised to register a higher CAGR of 8.6% in the said period.

By form, the powder segment is the most beneficial and highly accepted form of phycocyanin. The powder segment is expected to grow at the highest pace to reflect a 7.6% CAGR during the period of forecast and is estimated to reach a market value of a little under US$ 219 Mn by 2028 end.

By application, the food & beverages segment is the largest in terms of market value and is estimated to reflect a market valuation of more than US$ 190 Mn by the end of the period of assessment. The nutraceuticals segment in the application category is expected to grow at the fastest pace to register a value CAGR of 8.6% during 2018-2028.

Global Phycocyanin Market: Competitive Assessment

The report includes a detailed chapter on the competitive scenario present in the global phycocyanin market. In this section, details of major players in the market have been chalked. Key developments, trends, innovations, SWOT analysis, key financials, product portfolio and strategies of key players such as Chr. Hansen A/S, Sensient Technologies Corp, Parry Nutraceuticals Limited, Cyanotech Corp, DIC Corporation, GNC Holdings, Inc., DDW Inc., Now Health Group Inc., Parry Nutraceuticals Limited, Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd., Naturex S.A, Döhler GmbH and Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (ALGAPHARMA BIOTECH CORP) have been included.

Key queries addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to gain market attractiveness over the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Phycocyanin in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Phycocyanin market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Phycocyanin market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitstions that could hamper the growth of the Phycocyanin market?

