The electric water heater market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 2,838.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 3,649.8 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The North America Electric Water Heater market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Leading companies profiled in the report include AO Smith Corporation,Ariston Thermo S.p.A,Alfa Laval.,Bosch Group,Bradford White Corp.,Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.,Midea Group,Siemens AG,Viesmann Group,Whirlpool Corporation

The rising demand for non-storage water heaters and growth in disposable income is expected to drive the North America electric water heater market. Dynamics, such as enhancing environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and temperature control during the forecast period is expected to fuel the North America electric water heater market.

North America Electric Water Heater Market–Segmentation

North America Electric Water Heater Market – By Product

Storage

< 30 Litres 30 – 100 Litres 100 – 250 Litres 250 – 400 Litres > 400 Litres

Non-storage

North America Electric Water Heater Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The North America Electric Water Heater market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

