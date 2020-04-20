The Motor Protection market to Motor Protection sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Motor Protection market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The motor protection systems protect the motor and connected equipment in case of electrical hazards resulting from internal faults. High demand for electric motors from the agricultural and industrial sector is expected to drive the demand for efficient motor protection systems. Also, rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies are likely to create a positive outlook for the overall market and leading players in the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Danfoss A/S, Eaton Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Furukawa Group), General Electric Company, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corporation

The motor protection market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demand for motors across the globe, coupled with increasing safety concerns. Moreover, the growth in the HVAC systems is further expected to augment the demand for motor protection. On the other hand, the motor protection market is expected to showcase significant opportunities on account of developments taking place in the oil and gas sector along with the growth of water and wastewater industries in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Motor Protection industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global motor protection market is segmented on the basis of product type and rated power. Based on product type, the market is segmented as vacuum contactors, overload relays, combination starters, and motor protection circuit breaker. On the basis of the rated power, the market is segmented as up to 7.5 Kw, 7.5 to 75 Kw, and above 75 Kw. The market on the basis of end user is segmented as oil and gas, agriculture, water and wastewater, infrastructure, metal and mining, food and beverages, and others.

The Motor Protection market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

