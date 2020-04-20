Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

has been segmented into:

Web Based PACS

Cloud-Based PACS

On-premise

Further, next section included in the report is on the basis of components that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of components, the global PACS market has been segmented into:

Imaging modalities X-ray Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Others

Secured Network

Workstations and Archives

Another section included in the report is on the basis of business mode that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of business mode, the global PACS market has been segmented into:

Enterprise

Departmental

Furthermore, there is a section included in the report is on the basis of end-users that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of end-users, the global PACS market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinic Imaging

Dental Practices

Imaging Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The following section of the report includes analysis of the global PACS market on the basis of region. The global PACS market is segmented into seven key regions:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components in the global PACS market. In the final section of the report on the global PACS market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global PACS manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. The report contains company profiles of some key players in the market. Some market players featured in this report are Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V.-(Philips Healthcare), Agfa-Gevaert Group, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc. (an IBM company), Sectra AB, and Mckesson Corp.

Research methodology

To deduce market size, the report considered the average selling price of various types of PACS across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by end-users and process and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the global PACS market over forecast period (2016–2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involved sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyses the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the global PACS market.

As previously highlighted, the market for PACS is split into various sub-segments or categories, on the basis of by deployment type, by component, by business mode, end users, and region. All these sub-segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global PACS market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the PACS market by region, by deployment type, by component, by business mode, end users and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global PACS market.

In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the global PACS market, PMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

