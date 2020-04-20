The global micromachining market was valued at US$ 2.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019–2027, to account for US$ 5.48 Bn by 2027.

The global market for micromachining has been segmented into five major regions – North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2018, APAC led the global micromachining market followed by North America and Europe. APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global micromachining market during the forecast period. The fast growth of the micromachining market in the APAC region is attributed to the huge presence of various manufacturing companies in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The growing industrialization, fast population growth, and positive economic outlook are some of the major factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the micromachining market in this region. Developing countries such as China and India are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the micromachining market players during the forecast period. In the global micromachining market, China and Japan contributed to more than half of the overall share of the market in APAC.

Leading Micromachining Market Players:

3D-Micromac AG

4JET microtech GmbH

IPG Photonics Corporation

KJ Laser Micromachining

OpTek Ltd.

Oxford Lasers Ltd

PhotoMachining, Inc.

Potomac Laser

Reith Laser B.V.

Amada Miyachi, Inc.

