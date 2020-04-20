How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

The global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
major players in the glioblastoma treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include AbbVie, Inc., Activartis Biotech GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffman La Roche, and Tau Therapeutics.
- Global Glioblastoma Treatment Market Revenue and Forecast, by Drugs
- Bevacizumab (Avastin)
- Temozolomide (Temodar and Temodal and Temcad)
- Carmustine (BiCNU)
- Global Glioblastoma Treatment Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Global Pipeline Review of Glioblastoma Treatment
- Overview
- Late Stage (Phase III)
- DCVax
- Rindopepimut (CDX-110)
- Others
- Early Stage (Phase I, II and Pre clinical)
- ABT-414
- MM-398
- ARC-100
- AV0113
- Cotara
- Crenolanib
- SGT-53
- Endostatin
- ANG1005
- Others
Each market player encompassed in the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
