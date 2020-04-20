Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – The Surging Demand for Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Asia-Pacific Likely to Aid the Growth of the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market.

As per the report, the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market are highlighted in the report. Although the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market: Canisters Have a Clear Advantage, Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Witness Slack

Bagless vacuum cleaner market has witnessed a shift from traditional upright bagless vacuum cleaners to their canister counterparts. In the past, upright bagless vacuum cleaners dominated the bagless vacuum cleaner market as they were the most preferred choice for cleaning mattresses and carpets. However, manufacturers, understanding the cons of upright bagless vacuum cleaners such as increased noise and heavy design that compromises efficiency, have developed canister bagless vacuum cleaners that are more powerful than their upright equivalents, with a lighter design hence easy to maneuver, more silent and come with variety of tools such as crevice nozzle, mechanized brush and upholstery brush to enhance their cleaning efficiency, particularly for thick carpets and rugs. This has impacted the market for upright bagless vacuum cleaners by inducing a slack in their demand. However, with growing sales of canister bagless vacuum cleaners, this slack can be offset, with little negative influence on the growth of the overall bagless vacuum cleaner market.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market: High Initial Cost Confining Sales

With technological advancement favoring convenience and efficiency, comes the pricing aspect that can have an impeding effect on the product’s sales as customer’s purchasing power influences reluctance. Albeit several steps ahead of traditional counterparts, bagless vacuum cleaners come at high initial price. This is expected to inhibit the growth of the bagless vacuum cleaner market by confining sales of the product to a limited class of users. By far, high pricing remains a key growth deterrent for the bagless vacuum cleaners market worldwide.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

