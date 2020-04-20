The success of the automotive wheel market is linked to the growth of the automobile sector. Automotive wheels are made of magnesium or aluminum alloys. Due to the higher strength requirement, the material type for automotive wheels is continually being researched. Lightweight and durable materials such as carbon fibers are gaining popularity on account of improved vehicle dynamics and high demand for lightweight solutions. A positive outlook from the developing countries is likely to fuel the growth of the automotive wheel market during the forecast period.

Leading Automotive Wheel Market Players: Accuride Corporation, BORBET GmbH- CITIC, Dicastal Co., Ltd, Enkei Wheels (India) Limited, MANGELS, MAXION Wheels, Steel Strips Group, Superior Industries International, Inc., Vossen Wheels, Wanfeng Group Co., Ltd.

The automotive wheel market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased demand for lightweight materials coupled with the growing vehicle production. Moreover, advancements in vehicle dynamics are further likely to boost market growth. However, volatile prices of raw material may affect the growth of the automotive wheel market during the forecast period. On the other hand, research for new composites and advanced materials is expected to showcase symbolic growth prospects for the key players of the automotive wheel market in the future.

The “Global Automotive Wheel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive wheel market with detailed market segmentation by material, vehicle type, end user, and geography. The global automotive wheel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive wheel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive wheel market is segmented on the basis of material, vehicle type, and end user. Based on material, the market is segmented as carbon fiber, steel, alloy, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as off-road and on-road. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as aftermarket and OEM.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive wheel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive wheel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive wheel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive wheel market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive wheel market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive wheel market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive wheel in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive wheel market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Wheel Market Landscape Automotive Wheel Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Wheel Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Wheel Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Material Automotive Wheel Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vehicle Type Automotive Wheel Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – End User Automotive Wheel Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Wheel Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

