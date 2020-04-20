The demand for light weight and efficient casting materials is rising at an impressive pace in the global automotive industry. In addition to this, the growing number of stringent regulations and mandates regarding emissions and fuel efficiency by various governments are also expected to boost the demand for aluminum metal castings. The rising disposable income and middle class in developing countries of Asia pacific is further expected to fuel the demand for automobiles in this region. This automobile demand is projected to boost the demand for metal castings in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China and India during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Leading Metal Casting Market Players: Ahresty Corporation, Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC., Dynacast, Endurance Technologies Limited, Georg Fischer Ltd., GIBBS, MINO Industry USA, Inc., Nemak, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Ryobi Limited

The metal casting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for efficient and lightweight components in the automobile industry. The rising popularity and demand for electric vehicles is another factor that is driving the growth of metal casting market globally. However, volatile raw material prices could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. On the other hand, the increasing demand for automobiles from fast growing economies such as China and India is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the global metal casting market in the coming years.

The “Global Metal Casting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of metal casting market with detailed market segmentation by process, material, application, vehicle type, and geography. The global metal casting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading metal casting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global metal casting market is segmented on the basis of process, material, application, vehicle type, and geography. By process, the market is segmented into gravity casting, high pressure die casting (HPDC), low pressure die casting (LPDC), and sand casting. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into aluminum, cast iron, magnesium, zinc, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into body assembly, engine, and transmission. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global metal casting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The metal casting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting metal casting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the metal casting market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the metal casting market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from metal casting market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for metal casting in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the metal casting market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Metal Casting Market Landscape Metal Casting Market – Key Market Dynamics Metal Casting Market – Global Market Analysis Metal Casting Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Process Metal Casting Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Material Metal Casting Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Metal Casting Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vehicle Type Metal Casting Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Metal Casting Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

