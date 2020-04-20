The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is accounted for $358.54 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1002.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market report studies market size, industry status and forecasts, competitive landscape and growth opportunities. The report provides a clear understanding of the current market situation, including regional industrial environments, modern market and manufacturing trends, and current consumption trends of key market competitors and end users. The report also oversees the previously reported market size, market share, growth rate, revenue and CAGR, along with forecast size.

Final Mileage Delivery means the movement of the product to its final destination. This part of the shipping process often accounts for more than half of the total shipping cost for the entire process. As free shipping and excessive orders were more frequent, more advanced and efficient solutions were needed. In this scenario, autonomous Last-Mile Delivery is important. Includes implementation of air transport drones.

Some of the key players profiled in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market are Zipline, Airbus, Matternet, Drone Delivery Canada, Flirtey, Flytrex, Skycart, Hardis Group, Wing, Dronescan, Unsupervised.AI, Altitude Angel, Nuro, Eliport, Starship Technologies, and Robby Technologies.

Platforms Covered:

– Aerial Delivery Drones

– Ground Delivery Vehicles

– Other Platforms

Solutions Covered:

– Hardware

– Software

– Infrastructure

Types Covered:

– Rotary-Wing

– Fixed-Wing

– Hybrid

– Delivery Bots

– Autonomous/ Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks

Applications Covered:

– Healthcare & Pharmacy

– Logistics & Transportation

– Retail & Food

The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report provides a large assessment of the geographical structure of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market. Regional areas also include regions in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Key insights into sales and projected market share gained from all terrains are mentioned in the report. The cumulative revenue for each region during the registered growth rate and forecast timeline is displayed in the report.

What our Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents:

Introduction Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Market – Global Market Analysis Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

