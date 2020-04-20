Lighting, being a vital component in automotive vehicles, plays an important role in automotive safety. Automotive vehicle consists of variety of lights to increase the visibility in darkness and bad weather conditions. Besides this, these lights also increase the conspicuity of the vehicle. The lighting system comprises of lighting and signaling devices. These lighting equipment are placed at different locations in the vehicle such as front, rear, top and interiors. Lighting provides illumination for the driver, helps other vehicle drivers and pedestrians on the road to detect the vehicle’s position, direction of movement and size. Further, it also adds aesthetic looks to both interior and exterior parts of the vehicle.

Automotive lighting market is witnessing a steady growth with the growing demand of automotive vehicles. Growing population, increasing automotive production and the rising concerns about vehicle safety triggered by the government regulations are driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing purchasing power is also creating opportunities for the market growth.

Traditionally, halogen, being a low cost and easily available technology, has been the majorly used lighting technology. Xenon and LED are the other prominent lighting technologies. Amongst, all the three technologies, LED would witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Presently, LED lights are installed mostly in high-end vehicles due to their relatively higher cost. However, the on-going research to lower their cost, would create significant demand of these lights.

The automotive lighting market is segmented based on lighting applications, technology, product sale, vehicle types and geography. On the basis of lighting applications, the market is segmented into front lighting, rear lighting, side lighting and interior lighting. With respect to lighting technology, the market is segmented into halogen, xenon and LED. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Based on product sale, the market is segmented in OEM product and aftermarket product. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The leading players included in the report are General Electric (GE), Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Valeo, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Osram GmbH, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the automotive lighting market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Porter’s five force analysis highlights the potency of the suppliers and buyers along with a competitive scenario of the market, which would facilitate efficient strategic planning

The value chain analysis of the industry provides a clear view of key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value addition at every stage in the chain

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020 would determine the financial appetency of the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with their impact analysis

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The global automotive lighting market segmentation is illustrated below:

Global Automotive Lighting Market – By Technology

Halogen

Xenon

LED

Global Automotive Lighting Market – By Vehicle type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Lighting Market – By Product Sale

Original Equipment Manufacturer Product (OEM Product)

Aftermarket Product

Global Automotive Lighting Market – By Applications

Front Lighting

Rear Lighting

Side Lighting

Interior Lighting

