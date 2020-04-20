The New Report “Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic material which is used to replace certain conventional building materials; it is used in the parts of building such as the facade, roof, walls, and others. Increasing the use of BIPV into the new construction of building as it is a source of the electrical power are boosting the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. Growing awareness about green building and increasing the adoption of solar energy harnessing systems is further accelerates the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

Increasing awareness in infrastructure companies about the zero-emission building is increasing demand for the BIVP. Moreover, BIPV improves the energy efficiency of the building; henceforth, boosting the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. However, the high cost associated with BIPV is the key hindering factor for the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. The growing demand for the solar solution in the construction of the building is expected to drive the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

1. AGC Inc., 2. Avenston Group, 3. BELECTRIC, 4. BiPVco, 5. Canadian Solar, 6. First Solar, 7. Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Europe, 8. Heliatek GmbH, 9. Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., 10. Onyx Solar Group LLC

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market with detailed market segmentation by installation type, technology, grid type, and geography. The global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report analyzes factors affecting Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market in these regions.

