Complete study of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market include _Infineon Technologies, Cree, Mitsubishi Electric, ON Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba, …

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices industry.

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Segment By Type:

Diodes, Modules, Transistors, Other

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Segment By Application:

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments, EV/HEVs, PV Inverters, UPS & PS, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Overview

1.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Product Overview

1.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Diodes

1.2.2 Modules

1.2.3 Transistors

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices by Application

4.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Segment by Application

4.1.1 EV/HEVs

4.1.2 PV Inverters

4.1.3 UPS & PS

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices by Application

4.5.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices by Application 5 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Business

10.1 Infineon Technologies

10.1.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 Infineon Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Infineon Technologies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Infineon Technologies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

10.2 Cree

10.2.1 Cree Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cree Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Cree Recent Development

10.3 Mitsubishi Electric

10.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.4 ON Semiconductor

10.4.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.4.2 ON Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ON Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ON Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

10.5 ROHM Semiconductor

10.5.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.5.2 ROHM Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ROHM Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ROHM Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Development

10.6 STMicroelectronics

10.6.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.6.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.7 Toshiba

10.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.7.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Toshiba Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Toshiba Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

… 11 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

