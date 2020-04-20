COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020

The latest report on the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market.
The report reveals that the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
major players in the industry for the year 2012. Some of the significant players in this market include Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, GN ReSound Group and Ai Squared. These market players have been profiled on the basis of attributes such as company overview, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth, sustainability, financial overview and recent developments.
-
Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices
- Wheelchairs
- Mobility Scooters
- Cranes and Crutches
- Walkers and Rollators
- Transfer Lifts
- Door Openers
- Others (Cushions, Pillow and Back Support)
-
Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products;
- Medical Beds
- Commodes & Showers Chairs
- Ostomy Products
- Bars and Railings
- Others (Bath lifts and Pool Lifts)
-
Hearing Aids
- Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Aids
- Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids
- In-the–Ear (ITE) Aids
- Canal Hearing Aids
- Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)
- Cochlear Implants
-
Vision and Reading Aids
- Video Magnifiers
- Braille Translators
- Reading Machines
- Others (Books and Kitchen Appliances)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Important Doubts Related to the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Addressed in the Report:
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market
