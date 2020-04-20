Streaming Analytics market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This market survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The report studies essential market players such as IBM, Informatica,Impetus Technologies,Microsoft, SAS Institute

The Global Streaming Analytics Market 2027 by The Insight Partners introduces you to the minute details of the Streaming Analytics Market industry shedding light on the ongoing market trends. The report is aimed at providing a comprehensive view of the global Streaming Analytics Market with detailed segmentation by product/application and geography.

The growing need for advanced solutions to make real-time decisions in business events are booming the growth of the streaming analytics market. Streaming analytics reduces the operational cost and improve operations that further accelerates the growth of the streaming analytics market.

The “Global Streaming Analytics Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Streaming analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

The report aims to provide an overview streaming analytics market with detailed market segmentation by application, deployment type, end-user, and geography. The global streaming analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of streaming analytics owing to its benefits such as low cost, ease of use, quick recovery, reference data, and connectivity, which propels the growth of the streaming analytics market. The growing investment by the organization in streaming analytics solutions to improve their business operation and performance, which positively acting on the growth of the streaming analytics market.

Increasing adoption of Internet of thing (IoT) in the various enterprises are rising demand for the data streaming solutions which expected to boost the growth of streaming analytics market.

Global Streaming Analytics Market – Companies Mentioned:

IBM Corporation

Informatica Corporation

Impetus Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Software AG

SQLstream, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

The global streaming analytics market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment type end-user. On the basis application the market is segmented as sales and marketing, network management and optimization, fraud detection, asset management, others.

On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud, hybrid. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, others.

Chapter Details of Streaming Analytics Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Streaming Analytics Market Landscape

Part 04: Streaming Analytics Market Sizing

Part 05: Streaming Analytics Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

