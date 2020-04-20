Cocoa & chocolate are used to provide taste, flavor, and texture to food, in addition to nutritional and functional benefits. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds. The chocolate also masks the unpleasant taste of tablets and encourages its usage for medicinal purposes.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4145753

The global Cocoa & Chocolate market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Cargill

Barry Callebaut

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cémoi

Irca

Foley’s Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

TCHO

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/4145753

Major applications as follows:

Confectionery

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Major Type as follows:

Cocoa

Chocolate

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cocoa-and-chocolate-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo MT)

Fig Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Kilo MT)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Kilo MT)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Kilo MT)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Kilo MT)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Cargill

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Cargill

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Pric

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155