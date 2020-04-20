Coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.
The global Coconut Water market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
VITA COCO
Coca-Cola(Zico)
Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)
Naked Juice
Maverick Brands
Taste Nirvana
C2O Pure Coconut Water
Tradecons GmbH
Amy & Brian
Edward & Sons
Sococo
PECU
Grupo Serigy
CocoJal
Coconut Palm Group
Yeniu
Yedao
Beiqi
Major applications as follows:
Hypermarkets and supermarkets
Convenience stores
Specialist retailers
Online
Others
Major Type as follows:
Mixed Coconut Water
Pure Coconut Water
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Coconut Water Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Coconut Water Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million Liter)
Fig Global Coconut Water Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Coconut Water Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million Liter)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Million Liter)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million Liter)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million Liter)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million Liter)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million Liter)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 VITA COCO
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of VITA COCO
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacit
Continued….
