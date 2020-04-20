Coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.

The global Coconut Water market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

VITA COCO

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

Naked Juice

Maverick Brands

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

Amy & Brian

Edward & Sons

Sococo

PECU

Grupo Serigy

CocoJal

Coconut Palm Group

Yeniu

Yedao

Beiqi

Major applications as follows:

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialist retailers

Online

Others

Major Type as follows:

Mixed Coconut Water

Pure Coconut Water

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Coconut Water Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Coconut Water Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million Liter)

Fig Global Coconut Water Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Coconut Water Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million Liter)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Million Liter)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million Liter)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million Liter)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million Liter)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million Liter)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 VITA COCO

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of VITA COCO

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacit

Continued….

