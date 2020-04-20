LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Adhesive Coatings Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Adhesive Coatings market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Adhesive Coatings market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Adhesive Coatings market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Adhesive Coatings market.
Leading players of the global Adhesive Coatings market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Adhesive Coatings market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Adhesive Coatings market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Adhesive Coatings market.
The major players that are operating in the global Adhesive Coatings market are: Hankel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Sika, 3M, Dow Consumer Solutions, Huntsman, ITW, LORD Corporation, PPG Industries, Ashland, Jowat, Avery Dennison, Lamosa, ThreeBond, EMS Group, Kleiberit, Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals
Global Adhesive Coatings Market by Product Type: Non-Reactive Based Adhesive, Solvent Based Adhesive, Water-based Dispersion Adhesive, Others
Global Adhesive Coatings Market by Application: Industrial & Consumer Goods, Construction & Decoration, Paper & Packing, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Adhesive Coatings market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Adhesive Coatings market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Adhesive Coatings market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Adhesive Coatings market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Adhesive Coatings market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Adhesive Coatings market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Adhesive Coatings market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Adhesive Coatings market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Adhesive Coatings market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Adhesive Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Adhesive Coatings Product Overview
1.2 Adhesive Coatings Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Non-Reactive Based Adhesive
1.2.2 Solvent Based Adhesive
1.2.3 Water-based Dispersion Adhesive
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Adhesive Coatings Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Adhesive Coatings Industry
1.5.1.1 Adhesive Coatings Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Adhesive Coatings Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Adhesive Coatings Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Adhesive Coatings Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Adhesive Coatings Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Adhesive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Adhesive Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Adhesive Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Adhesive Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adhesive Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Adhesive Coatings as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive Coatings Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Adhesive Coatings Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Adhesive Coatings Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Adhesive Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Adhesive Coatings by Application
4.1 Adhesive Coatings Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial & Consumer Goods
4.1.2 Construction & Decoration
4.1.3 Paper & Packing
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Adhesive Coatings Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Adhesive Coatings by Application
4.5.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Adhesive Coatings by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings by Application
5 North America Adhesive Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Adhesive Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Adhesive Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adhesive Coatings Business
10.1 Hankel
10.1.1 Hankel Corporation Information
10.1.2 Hankel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Hankel Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Hankel Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.1.5 Hankel Recent Development
10.2 H.B. Fuller
10.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
10.2.2 H.B. Fuller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 H.B. Fuller Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Hankel Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development
10.3 Arkema
10.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information
10.3.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Arkema Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Arkema Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.3.5 Arkema Recent Development
10.4 Sika
10.4.1 Sika Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Sika Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Sika Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.4.5 Sika Recent Development
10.5 3M
10.5.1 3M Corporation Information
10.5.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 3M Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 3M Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.5.5 3M Recent Development
10.6 Dow Consumer Solutions
10.6.1 Dow Consumer Solutions Corporation Information
10.6.2 Dow Consumer Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Dow Consumer Solutions Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Dow Consumer Solutions Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.6.5 Dow Consumer Solutions Recent Development
10.7 Huntsman
10.7.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
10.7.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Huntsman Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Huntsman Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.7.5 Huntsman Recent Development
10.8 ITW
10.8.1 ITW Corporation Information
10.8.2 ITW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 ITW Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 ITW Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.8.5 ITW Recent Development
10.9 LORD Corporation
10.9.1 LORD Corporation Corporation Information
10.9.2 LORD Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 LORD Corporation Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 LORD Corporation Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.9.5 LORD Corporation Recent Development
10.10 PPG Industries
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Adhesive Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 PPG Industries Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 PPG Industries Recent Development
10.11 Ashland
10.11.1 Ashland Corporation Information
10.11.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Ashland Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Ashland Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.11.5 Ashland Recent Development
10.12 Jowat
10.12.1 Jowat Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jowat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Jowat Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Jowat Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.12.5 Jowat Recent Development
10.13 Avery Dennison
10.13.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
10.13.2 Avery Dennison Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Avery Dennison Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Avery Dennison Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.13.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development
10.14 Lamosa
10.14.1 Lamosa Corporation Information
10.14.2 Lamosa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Lamosa Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Lamosa Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.14.5 Lamosa Recent Development
10.15 ThreeBond
10.15.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information
10.15.2 ThreeBond Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 ThreeBond Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 ThreeBond Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.15.5 ThreeBond Recent Development
10.16 EMS Group
10.16.1 EMS Group Corporation Information
10.16.2 EMS Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 EMS Group Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 EMS Group Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.16.5 EMS Group Recent Development
10.17 Kleiberit
10.17.1 Kleiberit Corporation Information
10.17.2 Kleiberit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Kleiberit Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Kleiberit Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.17.5 Kleiberit Recent Development
10.18 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals
10.18.1 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Corporation Information
10.18.2 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.18.5 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Recent Development
11 Adhesive Coatings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Adhesive Coatings Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Adhesive Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
