LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Silica Sand Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Silica Sand market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Silica Sand market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Silica Sand market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Silica Sand market.
Leading players of the global Silica Sand market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Silica Sand market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Silica Sand market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Silica Sand market.
The major players that are operating in the global Silica Sand market are: Covia, U.S. Silica, Hi-Crush Partners, Badger Mining Corp, Emerge Energy Services LP, Sibelco, Preferred Sands, Pattison Sand, Quarzwerke Group, AVIC Glass, SAMIN, Mitsubishi, TENGDA, Minerali Industriali, CNBM, Shanyuan, Tokai Sand, Sisecam, Kibing, Lianxin Group, Sifucel, Strobel Quarzsand, Aggregate Industries, Fulchiron, Toyota Tsusho, Wolf & Muller, Duchang xinshiji, Bathgate Silica Sand
Global Silica Sand Market by Product Type: Less than 40 mesh, 40-70 mesh, More than 70 mesh
Global Silica Sand Market by Application: Hydraulic fracturing, Glassmaking, Foundry, Ceramics and Refractories, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Silica Sand market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Silica Sand market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Silica Sand market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Silica Sand market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Silica Sand market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Silica Sand market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Silica Sand market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Silica Sand market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Silica Sand market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Silica Sand Market Overview
1.1 Silica Sand Product Overview
1.2 Silica Sand Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Less than 40 mesh
1.2.2 40-70 mesh
1.2.3 More than 70 mesh
1.3 Global Silica Sand Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Silica Sand Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Silica Sand Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Silica Sand Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Silica Sand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Silica Sand Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Silica Sand Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Silica Sand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Silica Sand Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Silica Sand Industry
1.5.1.1 Silica Sand Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Silica Sand Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Silica Sand Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Silica Sand Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Silica Sand Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Silica Sand Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Silica Sand Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Silica Sand Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Silica Sand Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Silica Sand Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Silica Sand Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Silica Sand as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Silica Sand Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Silica Sand Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Silica Sand Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Silica Sand Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Silica Sand Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Silica Sand Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Silica Sand Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Silica Sand Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Silica Sand Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Silica Sand Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Silica Sand Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Silica Sand Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Silica Sand Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Silica Sand Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Silica Sand by Application
4.1 Silica Sand Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hydraulic fracturing
4.1.2 Glassmaking
4.1.3 Foundry
4.1.4 Ceramics and Refractories
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Silica Sand Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Silica Sand Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Silica Sand Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Silica Sand Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Silica Sand by Application
4.5.2 Europe Silica Sand by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Silica Sand by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand by Application
5 North America Silica Sand Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Silica Sand Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Silica Sand Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silica Sand Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Silica Sand Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silica Sand Business
10.1 Covia
10.1.1 Covia Corporation Information
10.1.2 Covia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Covia Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Covia Silica Sand Products Offered
10.1.5 Covia Recent Development
10.2 U.S. Silica
10.2.1 U.S. Silica Corporation Information
10.2.2 U.S. Silica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 U.S. Silica Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Covia Silica Sand Products Offered
10.2.5 U.S. Silica Recent Development
10.3 Hi-Crush Partners
10.3.1 Hi-Crush Partners Corporation Information
10.3.2 Hi-Crush Partners Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Hi-Crush Partners Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Hi-Crush Partners Silica Sand Products Offered
10.3.5 Hi-Crush Partners Recent Development
10.4 Badger Mining Corp
10.4.1 Badger Mining Corp Corporation Information
10.4.2 Badger Mining Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Badger Mining Corp Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Badger Mining Corp Silica Sand Products Offered
10.4.5 Badger Mining Corp Recent Development
10.5 Emerge Energy Services LP
10.5.1 Emerge Energy Services LP Corporation Information
10.5.2 Emerge Energy Services LP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Emerge Energy Services LP Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Emerge Energy Services LP Silica Sand Products Offered
10.5.5 Emerge Energy Services LP Recent Development
10.6 Sibelco
10.6.1 Sibelco Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sibelco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Sibelco Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Sibelco Silica Sand Products Offered
10.6.5 Sibelco Recent Development
10.7 Preferred Sands
10.7.1 Preferred Sands Corporation Information
10.7.2 Preferred Sands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Preferred Sands Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Preferred Sands Silica Sand Products Offered
10.7.5 Preferred Sands Recent Development
10.8 Pattison Sand
10.8.1 Pattison Sand Corporation Information
10.8.2 Pattison Sand Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Pattison Sand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Pattison Sand Silica Sand Products Offered
10.8.5 Pattison Sand Recent Development
10.9 Quarzwerke Group
10.9.1 Quarzwerke Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Quarzwerke Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Quarzwerke Group Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Quarzwerke Group Silica Sand Products Offered
10.9.5 Quarzwerke Group Recent Development
10.10 AVIC Glass
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 AVIC Glass Silica Sand Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 AVIC Glass Recent Development
10.11 SAMIN
10.11.1 SAMIN Corporation Information
10.11.2 SAMIN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 SAMIN Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 SAMIN Silica Sand Products Offered
10.11.5 SAMIN Recent Development
10.12 Mitsubishi
10.12.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
10.12.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Mitsubishi Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Mitsubishi Silica Sand Products Offered
10.12.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
10.13 TENGDA
10.13.1 TENGDA Corporation Information
10.13.2 TENGDA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 TENGDA Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 TENGDA Silica Sand Products Offered
10.13.5 TENGDA Recent Development
10.14 Minerali Industriali
10.14.1 Minerali Industriali Corporation Information
10.14.2 Minerali Industriali Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Minerali Industriali Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Minerali Industriali Silica Sand Products Offered
10.14.5 Minerali Industriali Recent Development
10.15 CNBM
10.15.1 CNBM Corporation Information
10.15.2 CNBM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 CNBM Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 CNBM Silica Sand Products Offered
10.15.5 CNBM Recent Development
10.16 Shanyuan
10.16.1 Shanyuan Corporation Information
10.16.2 Shanyuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Shanyuan Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Shanyuan Silica Sand Products Offered
10.16.5 Shanyuan Recent Development
10.17 Tokai Sand
10.17.1 Tokai Sand Corporation Information
10.17.2 Tokai Sand Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Tokai Sand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Tokai Sand Silica Sand Products Offered
10.17.5 Tokai Sand Recent Development
10.18 Sisecam
10.18.1 Sisecam Corporation Information
10.18.2 Sisecam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Sisecam Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Sisecam Silica Sand Products Offered
10.18.5 Sisecam Recent Development
10.19 Kibing
10.19.1 Kibing Corporation Information
10.19.2 Kibing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Kibing Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Kibing Silica Sand Products Offered
10.19.5 Kibing Recent Development
10.20 Lianxin Group
10.20.1 Lianxin Group Corporation Information
10.20.2 Lianxin Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Lianxin Group Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Lianxin Group Silica Sand Products Offered
10.20.5 Lianxin Group Recent Development
10.21 Sifucel
10.21.1 Sifucel Corporation Information
10.21.2 Sifucel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Sifucel Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Sifucel Silica Sand Products Offered
10.21.5 Sifucel Recent Development
10.22 Strobel Quarzsand
10.22.1 Strobel Quarzsand Corporation Information
10.22.2 Strobel Quarzsand Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Strobel Quarzsand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Strobel Quarzsand Silica Sand Products Offered
10.22.5 Strobel Quarzsand Recent Development
10.23 Aggregate Industries
10.23.1 Aggregate Industries Corporation Information
10.23.2 Aggregate Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Aggregate Industries Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Aggregate Industries Silica Sand Products Offered
10.23.5 Aggregate Industries Recent Development
10.24 Fulchiron
10.24.1 Fulchiron Corporation Information
10.24.2 Fulchiron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.24.3 Fulchiron Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Fulchiron Silica Sand Products Offered
10.24.5 Fulchiron Recent Development
10.25 Toyota Tsusho
10.25.1 Toyota Tsusho Corporation Information
10.25.2 Toyota Tsusho Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.25.3 Toyota Tsusho Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 Toyota Tsusho Silica Sand Products Offered
10.25.5 Toyota Tsusho Recent Development
10.26 Wolf & Muller
10.26.1 Wolf & Muller Corporation Information
10.26.2 Wolf & Muller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.26.3 Wolf & Muller Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.26.4 Wolf & Muller Silica Sand Products Offered
10.26.5 Wolf & Muller Recent Development
10.27 Duchang xinshiji
10.27.1 Duchang xinshiji Corporation Information
10.27.2 Duchang xinshiji Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.27.3 Duchang xinshiji Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.27.4 Duchang xinshiji Silica Sand Products Offered
10.27.5 Duchang xinshiji Recent Development
10.28 Bathgate Silica Sand
10.28.1 Bathgate Silica Sand Corporation Information
10.28.2 Bathgate Silica Sand Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.28.3 Bathgate Silica Sand Silica Sand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.28.4 Bathgate Silica Sand Silica Sand Products Offered
10.28.5 Bathgate Silica Sand Recent Development
11 Silica Sand Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Silica Sand Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Silica Sand Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
