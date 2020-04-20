LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Powder Metallurgy Components market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1638313/global-powder-metallurgy-components-market
Leading players of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Powder Metallurgy Components market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market.
The major players that are operating in the global Powder Metallurgy Components market are: GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical, Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, AAM, Hoganas AB, AMETEK Specialty Metal Products, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Burgess-Norton, Carpenter Technology, Diamet, Dongmu, Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy, Weida
Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market by Product Type: Ferrous Metals, Non-ferrous Metals
Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market by Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Industrial, Electrical & Electronics, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Powder Metallurgy Components market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Powder Metallurgy Components market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Powder Metallurgy Components market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1638313/global-powder-metallurgy-components-market
Table Of Content
1 Powder Metallurgy Components Market Overview
1.1 Powder Metallurgy Components Product Overview
1.2 Powder Metallurgy Components Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Ferrous Metals
1.2.2 Non-ferrous Metals
1.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Powder Metallurgy Components Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Powder Metallurgy Components Industry
1.5.1.1 Powder Metallurgy Components Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Powder Metallurgy Components Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Powder Metallurgy Components Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Powder Metallurgy Components Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Powder Metallurgy Components Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Powder Metallurgy Components Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Powder Metallurgy Components Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Powder Metallurgy Components Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Powder Metallurgy Components Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Powder Metallurgy Components as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Powder Metallurgy Components Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Powder Metallurgy Components Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Powder Metallurgy Components Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Components Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Powder Metallurgy Components Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Components Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Metallurgy Components Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Powder Metallurgy Components by Application
4.1 Powder Metallurgy Components Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Aerospace
4.1.3 Medical
4.1.4 Industrial
4.1.5 Electrical & Electronics
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Powder Metallurgy Components Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Powder Metallurgy Components by Application
4.5.2 Europe Powder Metallurgy Components by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Components by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Components by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Powder Metallurgy Components by Application
5 North America Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Metallurgy Components Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Metallurgy Components Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Powder Metallurgy Components Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Powder Metallurgy Components Business
10.1 GKN
10.1.1 GKN Corporation Information
10.1.2 GKN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 GKN Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 GKN Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.1.5 GKN Recent Development
10.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries
10.2.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information
10.2.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 GKN Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.2.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development
10.3 Hitachi Chemical
10.3.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information
10.3.2 Hitachi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Hitachi Chemical Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Hitachi Chemical Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.3.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development
10.4 Fine Sinter
10.4.1 Fine Sinter Corporation Information
10.4.2 Fine Sinter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Fine Sinter Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Fine Sinter Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.4.5 Fine Sinter Recent Development
10.5 Miba AG
10.5.1 Miba AG Corporation Information
10.5.2 Miba AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Miba AG Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Miba AG Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.5.5 Miba AG Recent Development
10.6 Porite
10.6.1 Porite Corporation Information
10.6.2 Porite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Porite Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Porite Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.6.5 Porite Recent Development
10.7 PMG Holding
10.7.1 PMG Holding Corporation Information
10.7.2 PMG Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 PMG Holding Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 PMG Holding Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.7.5 PMG Holding Recent Development
10.8 AAM
10.8.1 AAM Corporation Information
10.8.2 AAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 AAM Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 AAM Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.8.5 AAM Recent Development
10.9 Hoganas AB
10.9.1 Hoganas AB Corporation Information
10.9.2 Hoganas AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Hoganas AB Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Hoganas AB Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.9.5 Hoganas AB Recent Development
10.10 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Powder Metallurgy Components Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Recent Development
10.11 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
10.11.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Corporation Information
10.11.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.11.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Recent Development
10.12 Burgess-Norton
10.12.1 Burgess-Norton Corporation Information
10.12.2 Burgess-Norton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Burgess-Norton Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Burgess-Norton Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.12.5 Burgess-Norton Recent Development
10.13 Carpenter Technology
10.13.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Information
10.13.2 Carpenter Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Carpenter Technology Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Carpenter Technology Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.13.5 Carpenter Technology Recent Development
10.14 Diamet
10.14.1 Diamet Corporation Information
10.14.2 Diamet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Diamet Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Diamet Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.14.5 Diamet Recent Development
10.15 Dongmu
10.15.1 Dongmu Corporation Information
10.15.2 Dongmu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Dongmu Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Dongmu Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.15.5 Dongmu Recent Development
10.16 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy
10.16.1 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Corporation Information
10.16.2 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.16.5 Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy Recent Development
10.17 Weida
10.17.1 Weida Corporation Information
10.17.2 Weida Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Weida Powder Metallurgy Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Weida Powder Metallurgy Components Products Offered
10.17.5 Weida Recent Development
11 Powder Metallurgy Components Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Powder Metallurgy Components Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Powder Metallurgy Components Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.