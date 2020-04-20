LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global OSB Sheathing Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global OSB Sheathing market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global OSB Sheathing market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global OSB Sheathing market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global OSB Sheathing market.

Leading players of the global OSB Sheathing market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global OSB Sheathing market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global OSB Sheathing market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global OSB Sheathing market.

The major players that are operating in the global OSB Sheathing market are: Norbord, LP, Georgia-Pacific, Kronospan, Weyerhaeuser NR Company, Huber, Tolko, Swiss Krono Group, Martco, Egger, Medite Smartply, DOK Kalevala, Dieffenbacher, Langboard, Luli Group, Baoyuan Wood

Global OSB Sheathing Market by Product Type: OSB Sheathing/1, OSB Sheathing/2, OSB Sheathing/3, OSB Sheathing/4

Global OSB Sheathing Market by Application: Construction, Industrial Packaging, Interior Furnishing, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global OSB Sheathing market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global OSB Sheathing market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global OSB Sheathing market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global OSB Sheathing market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global OSB Sheathing market

Exploring key dynamics of the global OSB Sheathing market

Highlighting important trends of the global OSB Sheathing market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global OSB Sheathing market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global OSB Sheathing market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 OSB Sheathing Market Overview

1.1 OSB Sheathing Product Overview

1.2 OSB Sheathing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 OSB Sheathing/1

1.2.2 OSB Sheathing/2

1.2.3 OSB Sheathing/3

1.2.4 OSB Sheathing/4

1.3 Global OSB Sheathing Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global OSB Sheathing Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global OSB Sheathing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global OSB Sheathing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global OSB Sheathing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global OSB Sheathing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America OSB Sheathing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe OSB Sheathing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific OSB Sheathing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America OSB Sheathing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa OSB Sheathing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): OSB Sheathing Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the OSB Sheathing Industry

1.5.1.1 OSB Sheathing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and OSB Sheathing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for OSB Sheathing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global OSB Sheathing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by OSB Sheathing Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by OSB Sheathing Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players OSB Sheathing Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers OSB Sheathing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 OSB Sheathing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 OSB Sheathing Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by OSB Sheathing Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in OSB Sheathing as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into OSB Sheathing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers OSB Sheathing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global OSB Sheathing Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global OSB Sheathing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global OSB Sheathing Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global OSB Sheathing Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America OSB Sheathing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America OSB Sheathing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific OSB Sheathing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific OSB Sheathing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe OSB Sheathing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe OSB Sheathing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America OSB Sheathing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America OSB Sheathing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa OSB Sheathing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa OSB Sheathing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global OSB Sheathing by Application

4.1 OSB Sheathing Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Industrial Packaging

4.1.3 Interior Furnishing

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global OSB Sheathing Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global OSB Sheathing Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global OSB Sheathing Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions OSB Sheathing Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America OSB Sheathing by Application

4.5.2 Europe OSB Sheathing by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific OSB Sheathing by Application

4.5.4 Latin America OSB Sheathing by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa OSB Sheathing by Application

5 North America OSB Sheathing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe OSB Sheathing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific OSB Sheathing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America OSB Sheathing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa OSB Sheathing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa OSB Sheathing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa OSB Sheathing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE OSB Sheathing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in OSB Sheathing Business

10.1 Norbord

10.1.1 Norbord Corporation Information

10.1.2 Norbord Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Norbord OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Norbord OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.1.5 Norbord Recent Development

10.2 LP

10.2.1 LP Corporation Information

10.2.2 LP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 LP OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Norbord OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.2.5 LP Recent Development

10.3 Georgia-Pacific

10.3.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

10.3.2 Georgia-Pacific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Georgia-Pacific OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Georgia-Pacific OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.3.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

10.4 Kronospan

10.4.1 Kronospan Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kronospan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kronospan OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kronospan OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.4.5 Kronospan Recent Development

10.5 Weyerhaeuser NR Company

10.5.1 Weyerhaeuser NR Company Corporation Information

10.5.2 Weyerhaeuser NR Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Weyerhaeuser NR Company OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Weyerhaeuser NR Company OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.5.5 Weyerhaeuser NR Company Recent Development

10.6 Huber

10.6.1 Huber Corporation Information

10.6.2 Huber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Huber OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Huber OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.6.5 Huber Recent Development

10.7 Tolko

10.7.1 Tolko Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tolko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Tolko OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Tolko OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.7.5 Tolko Recent Development

10.8 Swiss Krono Group

10.8.1 Swiss Krono Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Swiss Krono Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Swiss Krono Group OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Swiss Krono Group OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.8.5 Swiss Krono Group Recent Development

10.9 Martco

10.9.1 Martco Corporation Information

10.9.2 Martco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Martco OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Martco OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.9.5 Martco Recent Development

10.10 Egger

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 OSB Sheathing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Egger OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Egger Recent Development

10.11 Medite Smartply

10.11.1 Medite Smartply Corporation Information

10.11.2 Medite Smartply Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Medite Smartply OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Medite Smartply OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.11.5 Medite Smartply Recent Development

10.12 DOK Kalevala

10.12.1 DOK Kalevala Corporation Information

10.12.2 DOK Kalevala Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 DOK Kalevala OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 DOK Kalevala OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.12.5 DOK Kalevala Recent Development

10.13 Dieffenbacher

10.13.1 Dieffenbacher Corporation Information

10.13.2 Dieffenbacher Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Dieffenbacher OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Dieffenbacher OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.13.5 Dieffenbacher Recent Development

10.14 Langboard

10.14.1 Langboard Corporation Information

10.14.2 Langboard Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Langboard OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Langboard OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.14.5 Langboard Recent Development

10.15 Luli Group

10.15.1 Luli Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Luli Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Luli Group OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Luli Group OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.15.5 Luli Group Recent Development

10.16 Baoyuan Wood

10.16.1 Baoyuan Wood Corporation Information

10.16.2 Baoyuan Wood Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Baoyuan Wood OSB Sheathing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Baoyuan Wood OSB Sheathing Products Offered

10.16.5 Baoyuan Wood Recent Development

11 OSB Sheathing Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 OSB Sheathing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 OSB Sheathing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

