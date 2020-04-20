LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1638327/global-1-4-butanediol-and-2-3-butanediol-market

Leading players of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market.

The major players that are operating in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market are: Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem, Xinjiang Tianye, Changcheng Energy, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Shanxi BidiOu, Sichuan Tianhua, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe

Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market by Product Type: 1,4 Butanediol, 2,3 Butanediol

Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market by Application: PBT, GBL, THF, PU, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market

Exploring key dynamics of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market

Highlighting important trends of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1638327/global-1-4-butanediol-and-2-3-butanediol-market

Table Of Content

1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Overview

1.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Overview

1.2 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 1,4 Butanediol

1.2.2 2,3 Butanediol

1.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Industry

1.5.1.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application

4.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Segment by Application

4.1.1 PBT

4.1.2 GBL

4.1.3 THF

4.1.4 PU

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application

4.5.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application

4.5.4 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application

5 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Business

10.1 Dairen Chemical

10.1.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dairen Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dairen Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dairen Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.1.5 Dairen Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Lyondellbasell

10.2.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lyondellbasell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Lyondellbasell 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Dairen Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.2.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Development

10.3 Ashland

10.3.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Ashland 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ashland 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.3.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation

10.4.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nanya Plastics Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.4.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development

10.6 INVISTA

10.6.1 INVISTA Corporation Information

10.6.2 INVISTA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 INVISTA 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 INVISTA 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.6.5 INVISTA Recent Development

10.7 MarkorChem

10.7.1 MarkorChem Corporation Information

10.7.2 MarkorChem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 MarkorChem 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 MarkorChem 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.7.5 MarkorChem Recent Development

10.8 Xinjiang Tianye

10.8.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information

10.8.2 Xinjiang Tianye Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.8.5 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Development

10.9 Changcheng Energy

10.9.1 Changcheng Energy Corporation Information

10.9.2 Changcheng Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Changcheng Energy 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Changcheng Energy 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.9.5 Changcheng Energy Recent Development

10.10 Shanxi Sanwei Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shanxi Sanwei Group Recent Development

10.11 Shanxi BidiOu

10.11.1 Shanxi BidiOu Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shanxi BidiOu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Shanxi BidiOu 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shanxi BidiOu 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.11.5 Shanxi BidiOu Recent Development

10.12 Sichuan Tianhua

10.12.1 Sichuan Tianhua Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sichuan Tianhua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sichuan Tianhua 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sichuan Tianhua 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.12.5 Sichuan Tianhua Recent Development

10.13 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

10.13.1 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.13.5 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Recent Development

10.14 HNEC

10.14.1 HNEC Corporation Information

10.14.2 HNEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 HNEC 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 HNEC 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.14.5 HNEC Recent Development

10.15 TunHe

10.15.1 TunHe Corporation Information

10.15.2 TunHe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 TunHe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 TunHe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered

10.15.5 TunHe Recent Development

11 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.