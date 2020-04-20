LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1638327/global-1-4-butanediol-and-2-3-butanediol-market
Leading players of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market.
The major players that are operating in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market are: Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem, Xinjiang Tianye, Changcheng Energy, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Shanxi BidiOu, Sichuan Tianhua, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe
Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market by Product Type: 1,4 Butanediol, 2,3 Butanediol
Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market by Application: PBT, GBL, THF, PU, Other
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market
- Highlighting important trends of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1638327/global-1-4-butanediol-and-2-3-butanediol-market
Table Of Content
1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Overview
1.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Overview
1.2 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 1,4 Butanediol
1.2.2 2,3 Butanediol
1.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Industry
1.5.1.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application
4.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Segment by Application
4.1.1 PBT
4.1.2 GBL
4.1.3 THF
4.1.4 PU
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application
4.5.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application
4.5.4 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol by Application
5 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Business
10.1 Dairen Chemical
10.1.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Information
10.1.2 Dairen Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Dairen Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Dairen Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.1.5 Dairen Chemical Recent Development
10.2 Lyondellbasell
10.2.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lyondellbasell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Lyondellbasell 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Dairen Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.2.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Development
10.3 Ashland
10.3.1 Ashland Corporation Information
10.3.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Ashland 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Ashland 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.3.5 Ashland Recent Development
10.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation
10.4.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 Nanya Plastics Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.4.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation Recent Development
10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
10.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information
10.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development
10.6 INVISTA
10.6.1 INVISTA Corporation Information
10.6.2 INVISTA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 INVISTA 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 INVISTA 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.6.5 INVISTA Recent Development
10.7 MarkorChem
10.7.1 MarkorChem Corporation Information
10.7.2 MarkorChem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 MarkorChem 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 MarkorChem 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.7.5 MarkorChem Recent Development
10.8 Xinjiang Tianye
10.8.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information
10.8.2 Xinjiang Tianye Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.8.5 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Development
10.9 Changcheng Energy
10.9.1 Changcheng Energy Corporation Information
10.9.2 Changcheng Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Changcheng Energy 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Changcheng Energy 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.9.5 Changcheng Energy Recent Development
10.10 Shanxi Sanwei Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Shanxi Sanwei Group Recent Development
10.11 Shanxi BidiOu
10.11.1 Shanxi BidiOu Corporation Information
10.11.2 Shanxi BidiOu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Shanxi BidiOu 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Shanxi BidiOu 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.11.5 Shanxi BidiOu Recent Development
10.12 Sichuan Tianhua
10.12.1 Sichuan Tianhua Corporation Information
10.12.2 Sichuan Tianhua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Sichuan Tianhua 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Sichuan Tianhua 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.12.5 Sichuan Tianhua Recent Development
10.13 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical
10.13.1 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Corporation Information
10.13.2 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.13.5 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Recent Development
10.14 HNEC
10.14.1 HNEC Corporation Information
10.14.2 HNEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 HNEC 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 HNEC 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.14.5 HNEC Recent Development
10.15 TunHe
10.15.1 TunHe Corporation Information
10.15.2 TunHe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 TunHe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 TunHe 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Products Offered
10.15.5 TunHe Recent Development
11 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 1,4 Butanediol and 2,3 Butanediol Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.