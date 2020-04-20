LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Cobalt Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Cobalt market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Cobalt market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Cobalt market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Cobalt market.

Leading players of the global Cobalt market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Cobalt market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Cobalt market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Cobalt market.

The major players that are operating in the global Cobalt market are: Green Eco-Manufacturer, Jinchuan Group, Hanrui Cobalt, Nantong Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt, Yantai CASH Industrial, Umicore, Shandong Jinling Mining

Global Cobalt Market by Product Type: Cobalt, Cobalt Compound

Global Cobalt Market by Application: Cobalt-based Alloys, Permanent Magnetic Materials, Catalyst, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Cobalt market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Cobalt market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Cobalt market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Cobalt market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cobalt market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Cobalt market

Highlighting important trends of the global Cobalt market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Cobalt market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cobalt market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Cobalt Market Overview

1.1 Cobalt Product Overview

1.2 Cobalt Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cobalt

1.2.2 Cobalt Compound

1.3 Global Cobalt Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Cobalt Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Cobalt Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Cobalt Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Cobalt Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Cobalt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Cobalt Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Cobalt Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Cobalt Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Cobalt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Cobalt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Cobalt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Cobalt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cobalt Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cobalt Industry

1.5.1.1 Cobalt Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Cobalt Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Cobalt Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Cobalt Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cobalt Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cobalt Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Cobalt Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cobalt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cobalt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cobalt Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cobalt Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cobalt as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cobalt Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cobalt Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cobalt Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Cobalt Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cobalt Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Cobalt Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cobalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cobalt Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Cobalt Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Cobalt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Cobalt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Cobalt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Cobalt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Cobalt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Cobalt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Cobalt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Cobalt by Application

4.1 Cobalt Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cobalt-based Alloys

4.1.2 Permanent Magnetic Materials

4.1.3 Catalyst

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Cobalt Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Cobalt Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cobalt Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Cobalt Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cobalt by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cobalt by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cobalt by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cobalt by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cobalt by Application

5 North America Cobalt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Cobalt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Cobalt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Cobalt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Cobalt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Cobalt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Cobalt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Cobalt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Cobalt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Cobalt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cobalt Business

10.1 Green Eco-Manufacturer

10.1.1 Green Eco-Manufacturer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Green Eco-Manufacturer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Green Eco-Manufacturer Cobalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Green Eco-Manufacturer Cobalt Products Offered

10.1.5 Green Eco-Manufacturer Recent Development

10.2 Jinchuan Group

10.2.1 Jinchuan Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jinchuan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Jinchuan Group Cobalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Green Eco-Manufacturer Cobalt Products Offered

10.2.5 Jinchuan Group Recent Development

10.3 Hanrui Cobalt

10.3.1 Hanrui Cobalt Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hanrui Cobalt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Hanrui Cobalt Cobalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Hanrui Cobalt Cobalt Products Offered

10.3.5 Hanrui Cobalt Recent Development

10.4 Nantong Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt

10.4.1 Nantong Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nantong Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Nantong Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt Cobalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nantong Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt Cobalt Products Offered

10.4.5 Nantong Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt Recent Development

10.5 Yantai CASH Industrial

10.5.1 Yantai CASH Industrial Corporation Information

10.5.2 Yantai CASH Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Yantai CASH Industrial Cobalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Yantai CASH Industrial Cobalt Products Offered

10.5.5 Yantai CASH Industrial Recent Development

10.6 Umicore

10.6.1 Umicore Corporation Information

10.6.2 Umicore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Umicore Cobalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Umicore Cobalt Products Offered

10.6.5 Umicore Recent Development

10.7 Shandong Jinling Mining

10.7.1 Shandong Jinling Mining Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shandong Jinling Mining Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Shandong Jinling Mining Cobalt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Shandong Jinling Mining Cobalt Products Offered

10.7.5 Shandong Jinling Mining Recent Development

…

11 Cobalt Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cobalt Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cobalt Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

