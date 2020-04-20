LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Concrete Fiber Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Concrete Fiber market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Concrete Fiber market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Concrete Fiber market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Concrete Fiber market.

Leading players of the global Concrete Fiber market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Concrete Fiber market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Concrete Fiber market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Concrete Fiber market.

The major players that are operating in the global Concrete Fiber market are: Bekaert SA, Euclid Chemical, Nycon, Sika Corporation, Propex, BASF, Fibercon International, Grace, Fabpro, Chircu Prod-Impex, BAUTECH, Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC), FORTA, Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber, Junwei Metal Fiber, Anteng Gangxianwei, Taian Tongban Fiber, Luan Steel Fiber, Wuhan Xintu, Ganzhou Daye

Global Concrete Fiber Market by Product Type: Steel Concrete Fibers, Synthetic Concrete Fiber, Others

Global Concrete Fiber Market by Application: Industrial Flooring, Bridge & Road, Residential & commercial Building, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Concrete Fiber market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Concrete Fiber market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Concrete Fiber market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Concrete Fiber market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Concrete Fiber market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Concrete Fiber market

Highlighting important trends of the global Concrete Fiber market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Concrete Fiber market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Concrete Fiber market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Concrete Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Concrete Fiber Product Overview

1.2 Concrete Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Steel Concrete Fibers

1.2.2 Synthetic Concrete Fiber

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Concrete Fiber Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Concrete Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Concrete Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Concrete Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Concrete Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Concrete Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Concrete Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Concrete Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Concrete Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Concrete Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Concrete Fiber Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Concrete Fiber Industry

1.5.1.1 Concrete Fiber Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Concrete Fiber Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Concrete Fiber Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Concrete Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Concrete Fiber Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Concrete Fiber Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Concrete Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Concrete Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Concrete Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Concrete Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Concrete Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Concrete Fiber as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Concrete Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Concrete Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Concrete Fiber Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Concrete Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Concrete Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Concrete Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Concrete Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Concrete Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Concrete Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Concrete Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Concrete Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Concrete Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Concrete Fiber by Application

4.1 Concrete Fiber Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Flooring

4.1.2 Bridge & Road

4.1.3 Residential & commercial Building

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Concrete Fiber Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Concrete Fiber Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Concrete Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Concrete Fiber Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Concrete Fiber by Application

4.5.2 Europe Concrete Fiber by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Concrete Fiber by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Concrete Fiber by Application

5 North America Concrete Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Concrete Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Concrete Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Concrete Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Concrete Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Concrete Fiber Business

10.1 Bekaert SA

10.1.1 Bekaert SA Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bekaert SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Bekaert SA Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bekaert SA Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Bekaert SA Recent Development

10.2 Euclid Chemical

10.2.1 Euclid Chemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Euclid Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Euclid Chemical Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bekaert SA Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Euclid Chemical Recent Development

10.3 Nycon

10.3.1 Nycon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nycon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nycon Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nycon Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Nycon Recent Development

10.4 Sika Corporation

10.4.1 Sika Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sika Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sika Corporation Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sika Corporation Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Sika Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Propex

10.5.1 Propex Corporation Information

10.5.2 Propex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Propex Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Propex Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Propex Recent Development

10.6 BASF

10.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.6.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 BASF Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BASF Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 BASF Recent Development

10.7 Fibercon International

10.7.1 Fibercon International Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fibercon International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Fibercon International Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Fibercon International Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Fibercon International Recent Development

10.8 Grace

10.8.1 Grace Corporation Information

10.8.2 Grace Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Grace Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Grace Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Grace Recent Development

10.9 Fabpro

10.9.1 Fabpro Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fabpro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Fabpro Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Fabpro Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 Fabpro Recent Development

10.10 Chircu Prod-Impex

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Concrete Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Chircu Prod-Impex Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Chircu Prod-Impex Recent Development

10.11 BAUTECH

10.11.1 BAUTECH Corporation Information

10.11.2 BAUTECH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 BAUTECH Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 BAUTECH Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 BAUTECH Recent Development

10.12 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC)

10.12.1 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC) Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC) Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC) Recent Development

10.13 FORTA

10.13.1 FORTA Corporation Information

10.13.2 FORTA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 FORTA Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 FORTA Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.13.5 FORTA Recent Development

10.14 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber

10.14.1 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.14.5 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Recent Development

10.15 Junwei Metal Fiber

10.15.1 Junwei Metal Fiber Corporation Information

10.15.2 Junwei Metal Fiber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Junwei Metal Fiber Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Junwei Metal Fiber Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.15.5 Junwei Metal Fiber Recent Development

10.16 Anteng Gangxianwei

10.16.1 Anteng Gangxianwei Corporation Information

10.16.2 Anteng Gangxianwei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Anteng Gangxianwei Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Anteng Gangxianwei Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.16.5 Anteng Gangxianwei Recent Development

10.17 Taian Tongban Fiber

10.17.1 Taian Tongban Fiber Corporation Information

10.17.2 Taian Tongban Fiber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Taian Tongban Fiber Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Taian Tongban Fiber Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.17.5 Taian Tongban Fiber Recent Development

10.18 Luan Steel Fiber

10.18.1 Luan Steel Fiber Corporation Information

10.18.2 Luan Steel Fiber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Luan Steel Fiber Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Luan Steel Fiber Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.18.5 Luan Steel Fiber Recent Development

10.19 Wuhan Xintu

10.19.1 Wuhan Xintu Corporation Information

10.19.2 Wuhan Xintu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Wuhan Xintu Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Wuhan Xintu Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.19.5 Wuhan Xintu Recent Development

10.20 Ganzhou Daye

10.20.1 Ganzhou Daye Corporation Information

10.20.2 Ganzhou Daye Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Ganzhou Daye Concrete Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Ganzhou Daye Concrete Fiber Products Offered

10.20.5 Ganzhou Daye Recent Development

11 Concrete Fiber Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Concrete Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Concrete Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

