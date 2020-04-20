LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Acrylic Solid Surface market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market.
Leading players of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Acrylic Solid Surface market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market.
The major players that are operating in the global Acrylic Solid Surface market are: DuPont, Lion Chemtech, LG Hausys, Lottechem, Hanwha, DURASEIN, Wilsonart, Monerte Surfaces Materials, Gelandi, KingKonree International, Durlax
Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market by Product Type: Casting Molding Solid Surface, Extrusion Molding Solid Surface
Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market by Application: Hospitals, Hotels, Private Households, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Acrylic Solid Surface market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Acrylic Solid Surface market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Acrylic Solid Surface market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Acrylic Solid Surface Market Overview
1.1 Acrylic Solid Surface Product Overview
1.2 Acrylic Solid Surface Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Casting Molding Solid Surface
1.2.2 Extrusion Molding Solid Surface
1.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Acrylic Solid Surface Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Acrylic Solid Surface Industry
1.5.1.1 Acrylic Solid Surface Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Acrylic Solid Surface Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Acrylic Solid Surface Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Acrylic Solid Surface Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Acrylic Solid Surface Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Acrylic Solid Surface Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Acrylic Solid Surface Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Acrylic Solid Surface Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Acrylic Solid Surface Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Acrylic Solid Surface as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Solid Surface Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Solid Surface Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Acrylic Solid Surface Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Solid Surface Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Acrylic Solid Surface Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Acrylic Solid Surface Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Solid Surface Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Acrylic Solid Surface by Application
4.1 Acrylic Solid Surface Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hospitals
4.1.2 Hotels
4.1.3 Private Households
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Acrylic Solid Surface by Application
4.5.2 Europe Acrylic Solid Surface by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Solid Surface by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Acrylic Solid Surface by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Solid Surface by Application
5 North America Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylic Solid Surface Business
10.1 DuPont
10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.1.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 DuPont Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 DuPont Acrylic Solid Surface Products Offered
10.1.5 DuPont Recent Development
10.2 Lion Chemtech
10.2.1 Lion Chemtech Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lion Chemtech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Lion Chemtech Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 DuPont Acrylic Solid Surface Products Offered
10.2.5 Lion Chemtech Recent Development
10.3 LG Hausys
10.3.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
10.3.2 LG Hausys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 LG Hausys Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 LG Hausys Acrylic Solid Surface Products Offered
10.3.5 LG Hausys Recent Development
10.4 Lottechem
10.4.1 Lottechem Corporation Information
10.4.2 Lottechem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Lottechem Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Lottechem Acrylic Solid Surface Products Offered
10.4.5 Lottechem Recent Development
10.5 Hanwha
10.5.1 Hanwha Corporation Information
10.5.2 Hanwha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Hanwha Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Hanwha Acrylic Solid Surface Products Offered
10.5.5 Hanwha Recent Development
10.6 DURASEIN
10.6.1 DURASEIN Corporation Information
10.6.2 DURASEIN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 DURASEIN Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 DURASEIN Acrylic Solid Surface Products Offered
10.6.5 DURASEIN Recent Development
10.7 Wilsonart
10.7.1 Wilsonart Corporation Information
10.7.2 Wilsonart Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Wilsonart Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Wilsonart Acrylic Solid Surface Products Offered
10.7.5 Wilsonart Recent Development
10.8 Monerte Surfaces Materials
10.8.1 Monerte Surfaces Materials Corporation Information
10.8.2 Monerte Surfaces Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Monerte Surfaces Materials Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Monerte Surfaces Materials Acrylic Solid Surface Products Offered
10.8.5 Monerte Surfaces Materials Recent Development
10.9 Gelandi
10.9.1 Gelandi Corporation Information
10.9.2 Gelandi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Gelandi Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Gelandi Acrylic Solid Surface Products Offered
10.9.5 Gelandi Recent Development
10.10 KingKonree International
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Acrylic Solid Surface Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 KingKonree International Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 KingKonree International Recent Development
10.11 Durlax
10.11.1 Durlax Corporation Information
10.11.2 Durlax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Durlax Acrylic Solid Surface Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Durlax Acrylic Solid Surface Products Offered
10.11.5 Durlax Recent Development
11 Acrylic Solid Surface Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Acrylic Solid Surface Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Acrylic Solid Surface Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
