LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market.
Leading players of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market.
The major players that are operating in the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market are: Evonik Industries, Solvay, SABIC, Teijin, Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate), Celanese, Victrex, Mitsui Chemicals, TOPOLO New Materials, TeXtreme (Oxeon), PRF Composite Materials, TCR Composites
Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market by Product Type: Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)), Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market by Application: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Overview
1.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Overview
1.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes))
1.2.2 Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
1.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Industry
1.5.1.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Application
4.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Segment by Application
4.1.1 Aerospace and Defense
4.1.2 Automotive
4.1.3 Oil and Gas
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Application
4.5.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) by Application
5 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Business
10.1 Evonik Industries
10.1.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information
10.1.2 Evonik Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Evonik Industries Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Evonik Industries Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.1.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development
10.2 Solvay
10.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information
10.2.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Solvay Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Evonik Industries Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.2.5 Solvay Recent Development
10.3 SABIC
10.3.1 SABIC Corporation Information
10.3.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 SABIC Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 SABIC Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.3.5 SABIC Recent Development
10.4 Teijin
10.4.1 Teijin Corporation Information
10.4.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Teijin Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Teijin Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.4.5 Teijin Recent Development
10.5 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)
10.5.1 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Corporation Information
10.5.2 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.5.5 Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) Recent Development
10.6 Celanese
10.6.1 Celanese Corporation Information
10.6.2 Celanese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Celanese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Celanese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.6.5 Celanese Recent Development
10.7 Victrex
10.7.1 Victrex Corporation Information
10.7.2 Victrex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Victrex Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Victrex Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.7.5 Victrex Recent Development
10.8 Mitsui Chemicals
10.8.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information
10.8.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Mitsui Chemicals Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Mitsui Chemicals Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.8.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development
10.9 TOPOLO New Materials
10.9.1 TOPOLO New Materials Corporation Information
10.9.2 TOPOLO New Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 TOPOLO New Materials Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 TOPOLO New Materials Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.9.5 TOPOLO New Materials Recent Development
10.10 TeXtreme (Oxeon)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 TeXtreme (Oxeon) Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 TeXtreme (Oxeon) Recent Development
10.11 PRF Composite Materials
10.11.1 PRF Composite Materials Corporation Information
10.11.2 PRF Composite Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 PRF Composite Materials Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 PRF Composite Materials Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.11.5 PRF Composite Materials Recent Development
10.12 TCR Composites
10.12.1 TCR Composites Corporation Information
10.12.2 TCR Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 TCR Composites Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 TCR Composites Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Products Offered
10.12.5 TCR Composites Recent Development
11 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
